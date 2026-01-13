J&K Police Begins Collecting Details Of Mosques, Imams: Report

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated a large-scale data collection exercise covering mosques across the Kashmir Valley and individuals associated with them, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The exercise reportedly involves collecting information not only about mosques but also about imams, muezzins, khateebs, members of mosque management committees and the Bait-ul-Maal, the charitable wing attached to mosques.

Four-Page Form Being Circulated In J&K

As per the report, a four-page form is being circulated in several parts of the Valley. One page is dedicated to mosque-related details, while the remaining three pages seek personal information of individuals associated with these religious institutions.

The form seeks extensive details about mosques, including their sectarian affiliation -- such as Barelvi, Hanafi, Deobandi or Ahle-Hadith -- their seating capacity, number of floors, construction cost and sources of funding. It also asks for information on monthly budgets, bank account details, management structures and the nature of land on which the mosque stands, whether state-owned, milkiyat or shamilaat.

In addition, highly detailed personal information is being sought from those linked to mosques. This includes date of birth, educational qualifications, contact details, passport information, travel history, relatives living abroad, as well as voter ID and Aadhaar numbers, driving licence details, ration card information and bank account particulars.

Details About Mobile Phone Sought

The questionnaire also asks for mobile phone details, including handset models and IMEI numbers, along with information on ATM and credit cards, PAN numbers, social media accounts, WhatsApp numbers and email addresses. It further seeks data on mobile applications used and social media activity.

Financial details such as monthly income and expenditure, property ownership and estimated asset values are also part of the form. Information about immediate family members, including parents, siblings and children, is being sought as well. The form additionally asks whether any of the individuals have had past involvement in militancy or other criminal activities.

The exercise has reportedly caused unease among some residents. A member of a mosque management committee told The Indian Express that the move amounted to “direct interference in religious affairs,” arguing that background verification could be conducted without seeking sensitive personal, financial or family information.

The police have not officially commented on the exercise. However, sources cited in the report said the data collection had been planned for some time.