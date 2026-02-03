Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesJ&K Assembly Witnesses Uproar As Opposition Demand For National Law University In Jammu

J&K Assembly Witnesses Uproar As Opposition Demand For National Law University In Jammu

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather continued with the Question Hour despite the uproar and dismissed the adjournment motion moved by PDP MLA Wahid Ur Rehman Para.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 01:10 PM (IST)

Jammu: Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday as opposition BJP members raised the demand for a National Law University for Jammu, while National Conference and PDP drew attention to incidents of alleged harassment of Kashmiris outside the Union Territory.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather continued with the Question Hour despite the uproar and dismissed the adjournment motion moved by PDP MLA Wahid Ur Rehman Para to discuss the incidents of "hate crime" against Kashmiris elsewhere in the country.

As the assembly proceedings started, BJP MLA Surjit Singh Slathia raised the issue of Jammu University students who are on the roads in support of the demand for a law university.

"We are not against granting National Law University (NLU) for Kashmir but also want one such University for Jammu to fulfil the demand of the students of the region," he said.

While Slathia was speaking, other BJP MLAs also stood up and displayed placards in support of the demand and also raised slogans like "NLU for Jammu".

Congress legislator Nizam-ud-Din Bhat objected to the display of placards and said the recent meeting of the business advisory committee decided to maintain the decorum of the House while raising any issue.

"The action of displaying placards by BJP legislators is akin to encroachment and intrusion which is not acceptable. The government granted permission for NLU in Kashmir following due process," he said.

Amid the ruckus, National Conference legislator Mubarak Gul alleged that Kashmiri students and traders are facing harassment and assault in different parts of the country which is not acceptable.

Para informed the speaker that he had moved an adjournment motion to discuss growing incidents of "hate crime" against Kashmiri students and others.

National Conference MLA Saifullah Mir alleged that dozens of Kashmiris living outside the Union Territory are not allowed to move out of their accommodations and are facing assault of they come out which needs government intervention.

The speaker intervened time and again and requested the members to maintain decorum of the house.

"There is no question of adjournment motion because the issues raised can be taken up through other means in an appropriate manner without disrupting the Question Hour, which can be used to make the government accountable," he said.

He said the J-K government has already taken up the issue of harassment of Kashmiris with various state governments and is thankful to the Uttarakhand chief minister for taking immediate action recently in one such case.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Political News: Opposition storms Lok Sabha over US trade deal; govt may brief MPs soon

Published at : 03 Feb 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Omar Abdullah JK Assembly
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Supreme Court Slams Meta, WhatsApp Over 2021 Privacy Policy: Indian User Data Can’t Be Used For Business
Supreme Court Raises Red Flag On Targeted Ads After WhatsApp Chats, Slams Meta’s Practices
India
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs: WATCH
PM Modi Credits Patience For India-US Trade Deal, Gets Rousing Welcome By NDA MPs
World
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
News
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Political News: Opposition storms Lok Sabha over US trade deal; govt may brief MPs soon
Breaking News: Government May Announce Official Statement on India-US Trade Deal in Lok Sabha
Politics: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP, Claims Trade Deals Harm Farmers
Breaking News: PM Modi addresses NDA MPs on historic trade deals
Breaking News: Parliamentary proceedings suspended till 12 PM amid protests
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget