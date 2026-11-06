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English NewsCitiesJharkhand Tribal Leader Nisha Bhagat Goes Live On Facebook, Calls Police, Later Dies By Suicide

Jharkhand Tribal Leader Nisha Bhagat Goes Live On Facebook, Calls Police, Later Dies By Suicide

Tribal leader Nisha Bhagat died by suicide in Ranchi after a Facebook Live in which she raised security concerns and accused several people. BJP leader Babulal Marandi demanded a probe and arrests.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tribal leader Nisha Bhagat died by suicide in Ranchi.
  • She accused several people responsible for her distress online.
  • Police found her critical, but she died en route.

ribal leader Nisha Bhagat died by suicide in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, after going live on Facebook and accusing several people of being responsible for her distress.

Shortly before the incident, Bhagat reportedly went live on Facebook for around 10 minutes. During the broadcast, she spoke about her work for tribal society and said she had continued fighting to protect her community but felt that nothing was changing.

She also claimed that she had approached the administration over her security concerns but had received no help. At one point, she said she felt that nobody was standing by her.

Informed Police After Going Live On FB

After the Facebook live, Bhagat called the officer-in-charge of Pithoria police station and informed him that she was going to end her life. The call alerted the police, who rushed to the spot.

According to the available information, Bhagat was in a critical condition and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, she died on the way. Doctors at the hospital examined her and declared her dead.

The reasons behind her death are not yet known. Police are investigating the matter and have spoken to her family members and people living nearby. The Facebook live video is also being examined as part of the investigation.

BJP Demands Probe, Arrest Of Those Named

Following Bhagat's death, senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi called on Chief Minister Hemant Soren to resign immediately.

Marandi also demanded the prompt arrest of those whom Bhagat had held responsible for her death. He called for an impartial investigation and strict action against those found guilty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Nisha Bhagat and what happened to her?

Nisha Bhagat was a tribal leader in Jharkhand who died by suicide. She went live on Facebook shortly before the incident, accusing several people of causing her distress.

What did Nisha Bhagat say on her Facebook live?

During her Facebook live, Bhagat spoke about her work for tribal society and her fight to protect her community. She claimed nothing was changing and that she received no help for her security concerns.

Was the police informed before her death?

Yes, after her Facebook live broadcast, Nisha Bhagat called the officer-in-charge of Pithoria police station. She informed them of her intention to end her life.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 07:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand Nisha Bhagat Jharkhand Suicide Case
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