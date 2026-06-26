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English NewsCities7 Killed As Coal-Laden Truck Rams Band Party Van In Jharkhand's Ramgarh

7 Killed As Coal-Laden Truck Rams Band Party Van In Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Seven people were killed and one critically injured after a coal-laden truck collided with a van carrying a band party in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.

Written By : PTI, PTI |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Truck hit van, killing seven, injuring one in Ramgarh.
  • Victims were band party members travelling for an event.
  • Locals blocked road, protesting alleged district administration negligence.

Ramgarh: At least seven people were killed, and one was injured after a coal-laden truck hit a van carrying a band party in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, triggering a road blockade by locals, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred in the Barlong Budhbazar area under the Rajrappa Police Station limits around midnight when the truck struck the van, a senior officer said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the death of seven people in the accident.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of 7 people dying in a road accident near Lari-Barlaung on the Ramgarh-Bokaro road late last night. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give strength to the grieving family members to bear this hour of sorrow," Soren posted on X.

Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Alok Ranjan told PTI, "At least seven people died in the collision between a truck and a van, and one was injured. The injured person was shifted to a Ranchi hospital for better treatment." He said that six people were killed on the spot, while one died while undergoing treatment at a Ramgarh hospital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, the SDPO said.

However, Ramgarh Civil Surgeon Dr. Anil Kumar said eight people were brought to the sadar hospital, and seven of them were declared dead.

"The injured person was in critical condition and has been sent to Ranchi for advanced treatment. All the bodies have been kept at the post-mortem house for further procedure," he said.

The deceased were residents of Marangmarcha and Balsagra, and the accident occurred when they were going to take part in an event on Friday, another police officer said.

He said the impact of the collision was so severe that the van was damaged badly.

Villagers blocked the Ramgarh-Bokaro road, alleging that at least 11 people were killed in accidents in the area in the past three days due to "negligence" of the district administration.

The blockade was lifted after police intervention. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Ujjain Muharram Video: Car Blast Stunt During Procession Triggers Safety Questions

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of accident occurred in Ramgarh?

A coal-laden truck collided with a van carrying a band party in Ramgarh district, Jharkhand. The impact was severe, badly damaging the van.

How many people died in the Ramgarh accident?

Seven people were killed in the collision between the truck and the van. One person was also injured and transferred to a Ranchi hospital for advanced treatment.

Where did the fatal accident happen?

The accident occurred in the Barlong Budhbazar area under the Rajrappa Police Station limits in Ramgarh district, Jharkhand, near Lari-Barlaung on the Ramgarh-Bokaro road.

Published at : 26 Jun 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hemant Soren Jharkhand Road Accident Jharkhand Breaking News
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