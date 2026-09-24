Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh’s Daughter Trisha Killed In Jamshedpur Road Crash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jamshedpur: Four killed after car hit stationary truck.

Minister Dipika Pandey Singh's daughter among four deceased.

Truck was broken; police investigating the crash circumstances.

Four people, including the daughter of Jharkhand Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh, were killed after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Jamshedpur in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on Marine Drive Road in the Sonari police station area.

The deceased were identified as Trisha Singh, daughter of Dipika Pandey Singh, along with Sarthak Agarwal, Naman Gupta and Vanshika Khandelwal, Sonari police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Suman told PTI.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Thakur said all four occupants of the car died on the spot.

Car Rams Into Stationary Truck

Visuals from the accident site showed the truck parked on the right side of the four-lane highway, close to the divider. A small tree branch had been placed at the rear of the truck, indicating that it had apparently broken down and could not be moved.

However, no reflector signage was visible on the road, while the car was found badly mangled behind the truck.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Governor, CM Condole Deaths

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the deaths.

Gangwar described Trisha Singh's death as “extremely heart-breaking and soul-wrenching” and expressed condolences to her family.

“For a mother, the grief of losing her child cannot be expressed in words,” the Governor said in a social media post.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren also expressed grief over the deaths, calling the incident “extremely distressing and heart-wrenching”.

“The pain of losing one's child is beyond words and unbearable for any parent and family,” Soren said, offering his condolences to Dipika Pandey Singh and the families of the other victims.

He also prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families.

BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren also expressed grief over Trisha Singh's untimely death, describing it as heartbreaking.