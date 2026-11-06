Jharkhand: 7 Killed, 2 Children Injured As Speeding Truck Runs Over People In Khunti

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speeding truck killed seven, including children, in Jharkhand.

Truck hit crowd gathered after prior scooter accident.

Truck driver fled; police hospitalized injured, identified victims.

PM Modi, CM Soren expressed grief for tragic loss.

At least seven people, including three children, were killed after a speeding 18-wheeler truck ran over a group of people while negotiating a sharp turn on a road in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Thursday night. Two children sustained serious injuries in the accident, which took place near Jone-Ludru Mor on the Karra-Torpa main road.

The trailer, bearing registration number JH 02 AJ 1377, was travelling from Torpa towards Karra when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle. It rammed into people standing on the road, broke a culvert and plunged into a ditch. The driver and cleaner reportedly fled the spot after the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

People Had Gathered After Scooter Accident

According to eyewitnesses, a scooter had met with an accident shortly before the truck ran into the crowd. After hearing the sound of the collision, residents of a nearby colony near Jone-Ludru Mor came out onto the road to see what had happened.

Khunti Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishabh Garg said a few people had rushed to the Karra-Torpa main road to rescue a scooter rider who had fallen into a ditch. Several women and children had also gathered at the spot to watch the incident unfold.

It was then that the truck, while taking a sharp turn, ran over the people gathered on the road. The driver might not have noticed the crowd because of the darkness, the SP said.

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Police Reach Spot, Injured Children Hospitalised

Following information about the accident, Karra police station in-charge Raju Kumar and SP Rishabh Garg reached the spot along with a police team.

Police rescued the two injured children and rushed them to a hospital for treatment. The accident left the area in mourning.

Garg told PTI that seven people had died, with six succumbing at the spot and one during treatment. The deceased included three women, three children and a man.

A police officer identified the victims as Jayanti Devi, her daughter Anjali Devi (20) and grandson Saurav Nayak (11). The other deceased were Fagan Sanga (26), her daughters Shiwani Kumari (12) and Soni Kumari (8), and her mother-in-law Karmi Lohrain (50).

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PM Modi, Hemant Soren Express Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of those killed and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Deeply pained by the loss of lives in an accident in Khunti, Jharkhand. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured," PM Modi posted on X.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren also expressed grief over the deaths in the accident in Karra, Khunti.

"The heartbreaking news of seven people losing their lives in a road accident in Karra, Khunti, has deeply saddened me.

"My deepest condolences go out to all the grieving families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give their grieving families the strength to bear this sorrow," he said in a post on X.