Javed Khan cancelled his performances due to alleged threats from Hindu outfits. These groups warned event organizers of protests and disruptions if a Muslim artist was allowed to perform.
Influencer Cancels Jaipur Garba Shows After Alleged Threats Over Muslim Artist's Participation
Khan said event organisers had received calls warning of protests and disruption. He returned the advance payments and said he did not want attendees to face trouble because of the controversy.
- Javed Khan cancelled Garba performances after alleged threats.
- Hindu outfits threatened protests, leading Khan to cancel.
- Organizers confirmed receiving threats from Sanatan Suraksha Dal.
- Khan will file police complaint against organizations for threats.
Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) Social media influencer Javed Khan cancelled his scheduled Garba performances in Jaipur on October 17 and 18 following alleged threats from members of Hindu outfits over the participation of a Muslim artist.
Khan alleged that members of two organisations had warned the event organisers that they would stage protests and disrupt the programmes if he was allowed to perform.
He also returned the advance payments he had received for the events.
Khan said the organisers had received phone calls warning of protests and possible disruption if he performed.
“Attending the event was not a problem for me, but they could have disrupted it after I left. Those attending the Garba would have suffered. So I thought it was better not to attend if my presence was creating so much controversy,” Khan said.
He said many people had made preparations for the Garba events but were disappointed because of the alleged opposition.
Khan accused certain organisations of trying to gain publicity through such incidents. He said he would meet the Jaipur Police Commissioner to submit a written complaint and raise the issue.
Ravi Patel, who organised an event at Moils Club in Jaipur, said he had received calls from members of the Sanatan Suraksha Dal.
Patel said he was warned that the event would be disrupted if a non-Hindu artist was allowed to perform.
Members of the Sanatan Suraksha Dal said the organisation had made it clear that it would protest if a non-Hindu was allowed to participate in the event.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Why were Javed Khan's Garba performances in Jaipur cancelled?
Which organizations allegedly threatened the Garba event organizers?
Members of two organizations, including the Sanatan Suraksha Dal, allegedly threatened the organizers. They stated they would protest if a non-Hindu artist participated.
What was Javed Khan's reason for cancelling his performances?
Khan cancelled to prevent disruption for attendees, stating he didn't want others to suffer. He prioritized avoiding controversy for the event.
What action is Javed Khan planning to take regarding the alleged threats?
Javed Khan plans to meet the Jaipur Police Commissioner. He intends to submit a written complaint and raise the issue.