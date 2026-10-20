Influencer Cancels Jaipur Garba Shows After Alleged Threats Over Muslim Artist's Participation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Javed Khan cancelled Garba performances after alleged threats.

Hindu outfits threatened protests, leading Khan to cancel.

Organizers confirmed receiving threats from Sanatan Suraksha Dal.

Khan will file police complaint against organizations for threats.

Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) Social media influencer Javed Khan cancelled his scheduled Garba performances in Jaipur on October 17 and 18 following alleged threats from members of Hindu outfits over the participation of a Muslim artist.

Khan alleged that members of two organisations had warned the event organisers that they would stage protests and disrupt the programmes if he was allowed to perform.

He also returned the advance payments he had received for the events.

Khan said the organisers had received phone calls warning of protests and possible disruption if he performed.

“Attending the event was not a problem for me, but they could have disrupted it after I left. Those attending the Garba would have suffered. So I thought it was better not to attend if my presence was creating so much controversy,” Khan said.

He said many people had made preparations for the Garba events but were disappointed because of the alleged opposition.

Khan accused certain organisations of trying to gain publicity through such incidents. He said he would meet the Jaipur Police Commissioner to submit a written complaint and raise the issue.

Ravi Patel, who organised an event at Moils Club in Jaipur, said he had received calls from members of the Sanatan Suraksha Dal.

Patel said he was warned that the event would be disrupted if a non-Hindu artist was allowed to perform.

Members of the Sanatan Suraksha Dal said the organisation had made it clear that it would protest if a non-Hindu was allowed to participate in the event.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)