Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NHRC notices police over journalists' alleged sexual harassment.

Journalists alleged police sexual harassment during October 3 protest.

ACP Vivek Bhagat, recently assigned charge, faces specific allegations.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report alleging that three women journalists were subjected to sexual harassment by Delhi Police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 3, 2026.

The Commission has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The NHRC said the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues concerning the violation of human rights.

The development comes as the allegations made by the three journalists are being investigated by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

ACP Vivek Bhagat Gets Additional DCP Charge

In a development preceding the NHRC action, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena assigned the current duty charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Additional DCP) to 12 Selection Grade officers, including ACP Vivek Bhagat.

Bhagat, a 2018-batch officer currently serving as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Connaught Place, is among the officers given the additional charge with immediate effect.

His new responsibility comes amid the ongoing investigation into allegations made by three women journalists in connection with the October 3 protest at Jantar Mantar.

What Happened At Jantar Mantar?

Previously, three women journalists alleged that Delhi Police personnel sexually harassed or manhandled them while they were covering a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision process.

One of the journalists specifically alleged that ACP Vivek Bhagat sexually assaulted her after she questioned police about the absence of women personnel during the detention of protesters. The allegation has not been established.

The journalists subsequently submitted complaints, which were forwarded to the Delhi Police Crime Branch for an investigation.

Their statements have been recorded, while authorities are also examining CCTV footage from the protest site. Police have appealed to anyone with relevant video footage to share it with investigators.

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Delhi Police's Version

Delhi Police has maintained that the protest took place despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Police said demonstrators were directed to leave the area and action was taken after they allegedly refused to comply.

The allegations against the police personnel have triggered demands for action. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has separately sought an FIR against Bhagat over the allegations.

The Crime Branch investigation into the complaints is ongoing.

Complaints Had Earlier Been Sent To Crime Branch

According to the media report published on October 5, the New Delhi District Police had received complaints regarding the alleged incidents. The complaints were subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police for an enquiry.

The NHRC has now sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police Commissioner within two weeks on the allegations.

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