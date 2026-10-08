The NHRC took suo motu cognizance of a media report alleging sexual harassment of three women journalists by Delhi Police personnel. The Commission views these allegations as serious issues concerning the violation of human rights.
Jantar Mantar Protest: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Alleged Sexual Harassment Of 3 Journalists
The Commission has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.
- NHRC notices police over journalists' alleged sexual harassment.
- Journalists alleged police sexual harassment during October 3 protest.
- ACP Vivek Bhagat, recently assigned charge, faces specific allegations.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report alleging that three women journalists were subjected to sexual harassment by Delhi Police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 3, 2026.
The Commission has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.
The NHRC said the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues concerning the violation of human rights.
The development comes as the allegations made by the three journalists are being investigated by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.
ACP Vivek Bhagat Gets Additional DCP Charge
In a development preceding the NHRC action, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena assigned the current duty charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Additional DCP) to 12 Selection Grade officers, including ACP Vivek Bhagat.
Bhagat, a 2018-batch officer currently serving as Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Connaught Place, is among the officers given the additional charge with immediate effect.
His new responsibility comes amid the ongoing investigation into allegations made by three women journalists in connection with the October 3 protest at Jantar Mantar.
What Happened At Jantar Mantar?
Previously, three women journalists alleged that Delhi Police personnel sexually harassed or manhandled them while they were covering a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision process.
One of the journalists specifically alleged that ACP Vivek Bhagat sexually assaulted her after she questioned police about the absence of women personnel during the detention of protesters. The allegation has not been established.
The journalists subsequently submitted complaints, which were forwarded to the Delhi Police Crime Branch for an investigation.
Their statements have been recorded, while authorities are also examining CCTV footage from the protest site. Police have appealed to anyone with relevant video footage to share it with investigators.
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Delhi Police's Version
Delhi Police has maintained that the protest took place despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
Police said demonstrators were directed to leave the area and action was taken after they allegedly refused to comply.
The allegations against the police personnel have triggered demands for action. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has separately sought an FIR against Bhagat over the allegations.
The Crime Branch investigation into the complaints is ongoing.
Complaints Had Earlier Been Sent To Crime Branch
According to the media report published on October 5, the New Delhi District Police had received complaints regarding the alleged incidents. The complaints were subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police for an enquiry.
The NHRC has now sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police Commissioner within two weeks on the allegations.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the NHRC take action regarding the incident at Jantar Mantar?
Which authority is investigating the sexual harassment allegations?
The allegations made by the three women journalists are being investigated by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. Their statements have been recorded, and authorities are examining CCTV footage from the protest site.
What is ACP Vivek Bhagat's involvement in the Jantar Mantar incident?
One journalist specifically alleged ACP Vivek Bhagat sexually assaulted her during the protest, an allegation that has not been established. Bhagat recently received an additional DCP charge amid this ongoing investigation.
What is Delhi Police's explanation for the events at Jantar Mantar?
Delhi Police maintained that the protest took place despite prohibitory orders. They stated that action was taken after demonstrators allegedly refused to comply with directions to leave the area.