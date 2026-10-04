3 Women Journalists Allege Sexual Harassment By Police During Delhi Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police Crime Branch to investigate allegations impartially.

Three women journalists have alleged sexual harassment by Delhi Police personnel during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on October 3. One journalist alleged that an assistant commissioner of police sexually assaulted her after she questioned the absence of women officers during protesters’ detention.

The allegations have drawn concern from the Press Council of India, which urged police to act swiftly and protect journalists’ right to work without intimidation and ensure their safety.

On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers.



New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same are transferred to Crime… — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 4, 2026

Complaints Transferred

The New Delhi district police received complaints following the protest, where officers were deployed to maintain law and order.

A police officer said the complaints had been transferred to the Crime Branch to ensure a fair and impartial inquiry. Investigators will record statements from the complainants, police personnel and others connected with the allegations.

One journalist told PTI that she approached ACP Vivek Bhagat during the protest to question why no women police officers were present while protesters were being detained.

She alleged that Bhagat sexually assaulted her and pushed her back after she raised the issue. She further claimed that she and other women journalists later went to a police station to seek registration of an FIR, but no action was taken.

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Press Council Raises Concern

The Press Council of India expressed shock and dismay over the alleged treatment of journalists covering the demonstration.

In a statement, the council said such behaviour must not be normalised in a democracy and stressed that journalists should be able to report freely and safely.

It said journalists must be allowed to document protests without fear, aggression or threats, particularly in the national capital.

The council urged the Delhi Police to act immediately on the complaint and ensure media workers are given adequate space to perform their duties.

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