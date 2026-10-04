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English NewsCities3 Women Journalists Allege Sexual Harassment By Police During Delhi Protest

3 Women Journalists Allege Sexual Harassment By Police During Delhi Protest

Three women journalists have alleged sexual harassment by Delhi Police personnel during a protest at Jantar Mantar, prompting a Crime Branch inquiry.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
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  • Delhi Police Crime Branch to investigate allegations impartially.

Three women journalists have alleged sexual harassment by Delhi Police personnel during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar on October 3. One journalist alleged that an assistant commissioner of police sexually assaulted her after she questioned the absence of women officers during protesters’ detention.

The allegations have drawn concern from the Press Council of India, which urged police to act swiftly and protect journalists’ right to work without intimidation and ensure their safety.

Complaints Transferred

The New Delhi district police received complaints following the protest, where officers were deployed to maintain law and order.

A police officer said the complaints had been transferred to the Crime Branch to ensure a fair and impartial inquiry. Investigators will record statements from the complainants, police personnel and others connected with the allegations.

One journalist told PTI that she approached ACP Vivek Bhagat during the protest to question why no women police officers were present while protesters were being detained.

She alleged that Bhagat sexually assaulted her and pushed her back after she raised the issue. She further claimed that she and other women journalists later went to a police station to seek registration of an FIR, but no action was taken.

Also Read: Scrap SIR, Stop EVM Voting: Thackerays Lead 'Virat Garjana Morcha' In Mumbai Against Gyanesh Kumar

Press Council Raises Concern

The Press Council of India expressed shock and dismay over the alleged treatment of journalists covering the demonstration.

In a statement, the council said such behaviour must not be normalised in a democracy and stressed that journalists should be able to report freely and safely.

It said journalists must be allowed to document protests without fear, aggression or threats, particularly in the national capital.

The council urged the Delhi Police to act immediately on the complaint and ensure media workers are given adequate space to perform their duties.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: BJP Names Dinesh Arya, Rukmini Mallik From Uttarakhand, Bengal

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commissioner Delhi POlice Gyanesh Kumar 'Gyanesh Kumar' Jantar Mantar Protest
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