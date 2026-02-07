Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Man's Ditch Death: Eyewitness Saw Fall, Contractor Knew But Didn't Alert, Say Cops

Delhi Man’s Ditch Death: Eyewitness Saw Fall, Contractor Knew But Didn’t Alert, Say Cops

Police say Janakpuri sub-contractor knew of a biker’s fall into a DJB pit hours before alerting authorities. Incident occurred while returning home shortly after midnight.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi Police on Saturday said they have identified an eyewitness in the case of a motorcyclist who died after falling into an uncovered sewerage pit at a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) project site in Janakpuri, revealing that the sub-contractor and his staff were aware of the incident hours before authorities were informed. According to police, the accident occurred shortly after midnight when Kamal Dhyani, a private bank employee and resident of Kailashpuri, was returning home and fell into a nearly 15-foot-deep pit dug for a sewer pipeline rehabilitation project.

Eyewitness Alerts Site Workers

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sharad Bhaskar Darade said an eyewitness, Vipin Singh, spotted the motorcycle falling into the ditch while driving home from a wedding in Rohini. Singh immediately informed a guard at the site, who then alerted a labourer identified as Yogesh. The labourer reportedly saw the motorcycle’s headlight on inside the pit and noticed a human figure. At around 12:22 am, Yogesh called sub-contractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati and informed him about the incident.

Contractor Knew, Took No Action

Police said Prajapati reached the spot within 15–20 minutes but neither contacted the police nor alerted emergency services. Authorities were informed only around 8:30 am the next morning. “Electronic surveillance and call detail records confirm that the contractor was aware of the incident much earlier,” the DCP said. Prajapati has been arrested, while police teams are searching for Yogesh, who is believed to be a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Police Probe, Arrests And Suspensions

CCTV footage from the area is being examined, though visibility at night is limited. The victim’s family said they searched multiple hospitals overnight but found no record of an accident. Based on mobile phone location data, police and family members later traced the site in Janakpuri. Police denied allegations of delay in action. An FIR has been registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the contractor and concerned DJB officials. Three DJB engineers were suspended on Friday night. Police said the post-mortem report is expected on Sunday.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the motorcyclist's death in Janakpuri?

The motorcyclist, Kamal Dhyani, died after falling into an uncovered, nearly 15-foot-deep sewerage pit at a Delhi Jal Board project site.

When and how was the incident reported to authorities?

An eyewitness alerted site staff, who then informed the sub-contractor hours before. Authorities were only notified the following morning around 8:30 am.

What action has been taken against those responsible?

The sub-contractor has been arrested, and three DJB engineers were suspended. Police are searching for a laborer identified as Yogesh.

How did police and the victim's family locate the accident site?

The victim's family searched hospitals overnight. Police and family members later used mobile phone location data to trace the Janakpuri site.

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer's precision with a reporter's instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

Published at : 07 Feb 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Janakpuri Ditch Death Jal Board Accident DJB Sewer Pit
