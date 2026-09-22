Jamui Harassment Case: Main Accused Nandan Yadav Shot In Police Encounter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Main accused Nandan Yadav shot during Jamui police encounter.

Viral video showed minors harassed; police investigating under POCSO.

Police identified seven accused, arrested three, formed SIT.

Incident sparked political row on women, children's safety.

Nandan Yadav, identified as the main accused in the Jamui harassment case, was reportedly shot during a police encounter in Bihar on Tuesday.

According to reports, police chased Yadav before opening fire. He sustained a gunshot injury and was subsequently taken to the Sadar Hospital for treatment. Reports have said the injury was to his leg, although further details about the circumstances of the encounter were not immediately available.

The reported encounter comes days after a viral video showing a Class 10 girl and a boy allegedly being harassed by a group of people on a roadside in Jamui triggered widespread outrage.

Police Had Identified Seven Alleged Perpetrators

Jamui Superintendent of Police Bishwajeet Dayal had said the incident took place on the evening of September 19. Police identified around seven people allegedly involved in the incident with the help of the video, while three had been arrested. An SIT headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Deepti Monali was formed to identify and arrest the remaining accused.

The FIR was registered under the POCSO Act and relevant provisions of the BNS, according to the SP. Police had also initiated steps to have the video taken down after it was circulated on social media.

The SP said the boy and girl were friends and attended the same coaching institute. Police subsequently traced and recorded the statements of the two minors as part of the investigation.

Jamui Case Triggers Political Row

The incident also triggered a political confrontation in Bihar, with opposition leaders criticising the state government over the safety of women and children.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and demanded prosecution of those identified in the video under the POCSO Act. He also questioned why a girl was not safe on a public road.

RJD leader and Bihar Assembly Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the state government over the incident and questioned women's safety in Bihar. BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar Sharma, meanwhile, defended the police response, saying Bihar Police deserved credit for acting on the available video and beginning the investigation.

The Aam Aadmi Party also criticised the Bihar government over the incident, while the episode has continued to draw reactions from political leaders and widespread attention on social media.