Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom J&K Girls Hostel students protest poor food and administrative irregularities.

Students demand vendor cancellation, women staff, provost, warden resignations.

University officials agreed to demands, but students allege agreement was breached.

Protesters allege contractor reappointed, male staff replaced with new males.

Students of the J&K Girls Hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest at the university's Centenary Gate over alleged poor-quality food in the hostel mess and irregularities at the administrative level.

The students alleged that repeated complaints about the mess arrangements had not been addressed and that even demands previously agreed to by the university administration were not implemented.

The protesting students are demanding cancellation of the current mess vendor's contract, appointment of women employees in the mess and the resignation of the provost and warden. They are also seeking an assurance that no administrative action or harassment will be initiated against students participating in the protest.

According to the students, the protest resumed on September 11 after they alleged that the administration backed out of demands it had agreed to in writing during their earlier protest.

Students Allege Complaints Were Ignored

According to the protesting students, concerns over the quality of food served in the hostel mess have been raised repeatedly, but the issues remained unresolved.

The students alleged that breakfast was not served on Friday and that lunch was delayed until after 3 pm. They further claimed that male staff continued to work in the mess despite their demand for female staff.

The students also alleged that they were asked to provide their names and mobile numbers to receive food. They opposed the move, claiming that the information could later be used to monitor or target students involved in the protest.

They further alleged that the food contractor had not actually been replaced and that the same person was providing food under a different name. They claimed the contractor had been associated with the hostel mess since 2023 and had faced protests over his continuation earlier as well.

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AISA Alleges Students Faced Threats

AISA Jamia Unit Secretary Saurabh said the students had also staged a dharna at the Centenary Gate the previous day over the food quality issue. He alleged that students had faced threats and intimidation after repeatedly raising complaints about food quality.

"The students of the J&K Girls Hostel were also sitting on a dharna at the Centenary Gate yesterday. They said the food in the hostel was extremely poor. They kept complaining about it, but despite that, they were continuously threatened by Deputy Proctor Nikhat and the warden. When the students' parents called Deputy Proctor Nikhat, they too were threatened," Saurabh said.

Saurabh further alleged that parents of students who contacted the Provost were also threatened with eviction from the hostel.

He said the students staged a sit-in at the Centenary Gate at around 9:30 pm, which continued for about four to five hours. According to him, the students later presented four demands.

#WATCH | Delhi: J&K Girls' Hostel students at Jamia Millia Islamia held a protest alleging administrative malpractice in the hostel mess and claiming that previously accepted demands were not implemented.



The protesting students are demanding cancellation of the current vendor's… pic.twitter.com/mXhlE99A99 — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

Four Demands Raised By Students

Saurabh said the first demand was the removal of the contractor, who he alleged had continued despite complaints for the past four years. He also referred to a 2023 protest by J&K Girls' Hostel students over the same issue.

The second demand was to replace male mess employees with female staff, while the third sought the resignation of Provost Nikhat over alleged harassment and intimidation.

The fourth demand was that no disciplinary action be taken against students participating in the protest.

According to Saurabh, a team comprising the Dean of Students' Welfare, the Provost and the Deputy Proctor met the students and signed an agreement covering all four demands.

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Students Allege Contractor Was Reappointed

Saurabh alleged that the students later found that the assurances had not been implemented.

He claimed that instead of changing the contractor, the same person was brought in under a different name. He also alleged that three male staff members were replaced by other male staff members, rather than female employees being appointed in the mess.

"There is no female staff; essentially, the students from the hostel were targeted and intimidated once again," Saurabh alleged.

The students have reiterated their four demands and called for implementation of the assurances they said were given by the administration.

During the protest, the students also alleged that the Protocol team switched off the lights at the Centenary Gate in an attempt to intimidate them.