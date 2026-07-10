Jaipur Schoolgirl's Final Minutes Before Death Captured On CCTV; Family Alleges Bullying

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New CCTV footage intensified focus on nine-year-old's death.

Footage shows child's distress, ignored attempts to reach teacher.

Family alleges bullying, seeks comprehensive investigation, abetment charges.

Incident sparks calls for improved school safety, accountability.

The death of nine-year-old Amaira, a Class 4 student at Jaipur's Neerja Modi School, has come under renewed focus after newly surfaced CCTV footage reportedly shed fresh light on the events leading up to the tragedy. The footage, which emerged nearly eight months after the incident, has intensified questions over whether signs of the child's distress were overlooked inside the classroom before she fell from the fourth floor of the school building in November.

The latest development comes after Rajasthan Police filed a chargesheet in the case before a local court. Amaira's family has claimed the footage supports their allegations that the child was subjected to bullying and that repeated attempts to seek help from teachers went unanswered.

CCTV Footage Allegedly Shows Change In Amaira's Behaviour

According to the family's account, the CCTV recording shows Amaira entering her classroom in a normal mood, greeting a classmate and actively participating in a dance session with other students.

However, after returning to the classroom, the footage reportedly captures a group of children passing around a digital slate, which was allegedly shown to Amaira multiple times. Her family claims her behaviour changed noticeably thereafter, with the child appearing increasingly uncomfortable, withdrawn and unable to concentrate on classroom activities.

The footage is also said to show Amaira approaching her class teacher several times over the next hour. Her parents allege she was trying to report a concern, but another student repeatedly interrupted the interaction, following which she was sent back to her seat without being given an opportunity to speak privately.

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According to the family, the recording further shows Amaira clasping her hands while attempting to speak and later covering her mouth and head, gestures they believe reflected growing emotional distress.

Family Seeks Wider Investigation

The CCTV clip, which has circulated widely on social media, reportedly shows Amaira leaving the classroom while visibly upset after approaching a teacher.

Her parents have maintained that she repeatedly sought help but did not receive an appropriate response from the school. They are now seeking the inclusion of abetment-related charges wherever legally applicable and have called for a fair and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The family has also alleged that the police investigation was not conducted impartially, claiming the probe was influenced by the school management and failed to fully establish what transpired inside the classroom before the incident.

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Parents' Body Flags Child Safety Concerns

The case has also prompted fresh concerns over child safety and accountability in educational institutions.

Arvind Agrawal, State President of the Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh, said the incident highlights the need for stronger accountability in schools. He called for stricter implementation of child-safety norms, improved preservation of evidence and action against those found responsible for negligence, as per reports.

Abhishek Jain, the organisation's State Spokesperson, said the case exposed shortcomings in child-protection mechanisms at private schools. He urged schools to introduce robust anti-bullying policies, appoint trained counsellors, expand CCTV surveillance and establish effective grievance-redressal systems to better safeguard students and help prevent similar incidents in the future.