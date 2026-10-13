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English NewsCitiesHindu Group 'Bars' Non-Hindus From Garba Events, Deploys Monitoring Teams

Hindu Group 'Bars' Non-Hindus From Garba Events, Deploys Monitoring Teams

The banners, put up by Sanatan Suraksha Dal at various Garba venues across the city during Navratri, carry the message "Entry of non-Hindus prohibited in Garba pandals".

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 02:46 PM (IST)

Jaipur: A Hindu organisation has put up banners outside several Garba venues here, declaring that non-Hindus would not be allowed in the events, and saying it has deployed 27 teams to 'monitor' the celebrations.

The banners, put up by Sanatan Suraksha Dal at various Garba venues across the city during Navratri, carry the message "Entry of non-Hindus prohibited in Garba pandals".

Organisation founder Ravi Gautam said the group launched a campaign ahead of Navratri and has appealed to organisers via social media to uphold religious traditions and cultural practices during the celebrations.

He said 27 teams have been assigned different areas of Jaipur, and tasked with maintaining contact with Garba organisers and keep watch on the events.

Gautam urged organisers to check participants' identity cards and make arrangements for applying tilak on their foreheads and tying 'kalava' (sacred thread) around their wrists.

"Garba is not merely a dance event. It is associated with religious faith and cultural traditions, and its sanctity must be maintained," he said.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Oct 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Garba Jaipur
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