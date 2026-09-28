Jaipur College Student Dies By Suicide After Friends Allegedly Refuse To Return Money

A 19-year-old college student allegedly died by suicide after three of his friends refused to return money he had lent them, police said. The incident took place in Shivdaspura, on the outskirts of Jaipur.

The deceased has been identified as Dhruv Bhutda, a resident of Merta in Rajasthan's Nagaur district.

According to the information available, Dhruv had lent some money to three of his friends. The friends allegedly refused to return the money, leaving him distressed. He subsequently jumped from the 12th floor of a building and died by suicide.

The incident took place on Friday evening, with details emerging later.

Following a complaint by the deceased's father, police registered a case against the three friends for allegedly abetting suicide. Further investigation is underway.