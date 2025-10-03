BJP Woman Leader Gives Patient Biscuit, Takes It Back After Photo Op In Jaipur, Video Viral

A video from Rajasthan’s capital has sparked widespread discussion after showing a BJP woman leader handing a biscuit to a patient, only to take it back immediately after a photo was clicked. The clip has quickly gone viral on social media.

The incident took place at RUHS Hospital in Jaipur during the BJP’s ongoing “Seva Pakhwada” (Service Fortnight) campaign. Instead of focusing on service, party workers were seen prioritising photo opportunities, as captured in the viral video.

In the clip, a woman BJP worker offers a biscuit packet to a patient but retrieves it right after the photograph is taken. The seemingly trivial incident, involving a 10-rupee biscuit, has now become a subject of public debate.

The event was organised a few days ago by Ward Coordinator Virendra Singh of the Sheopur division. While BJP officials did engage in patient service, the video of the woman worker taking back the biscuit has drawn criticism online. Many users have described it as a “marketing stunt,” noting that the patient already had a packet of biscuits but was still used for a photo opportunity.

The worker belongs to the Sanganer assembly constituency, which is the home constituency of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and where several events under the Seva Pakhwada initiative have been held.

As the video circulates widely, social media users have expressed strong opinions, with several criticising the BJP woman leader. The party, however, has denied that any deliberate photo shoot was being staged at the hospital.