Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBJP Woman Leader Gives Patient Biscuit, Takes It Back After Photo Op In Jaipur, Video Viral

BJP Woman Leader Gives Patient Biscuit, Takes It Back After Photo Op In Jaipur, Video Viral

. The incident, criticised as a PR stunt, occurred at RUHS Hospital and has drawn condemnation online, despite the BJP's denial .

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 10:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A video from Rajasthan’s capital has sparked widespread discussion after showing a BJP woman leader handing a biscuit to a patient, only to take it back immediately after a photo was clicked. The clip has quickly gone viral on social media.

The incident took place at RUHS Hospital in Jaipur during the BJP’s ongoing “Seva Pakhwada” (Service Fortnight) campaign. Instead of focusing on service, party workers were seen prioritising photo opportunities, as captured in the viral video.

In the clip, a woman BJP worker offers a biscuit packet to a patient but retrieves it right after the photograph is taken. The seemingly trivial incident, involving a 10-rupee biscuit, has now become a subject of public debate.

The event was organised a few days ago by Ward Coordinator Virendra Singh of the Sheopur division. While BJP officials did engage in patient service, the video of the woman worker taking back the biscuit has drawn criticism online. Many users have described it as a “marketing stunt,” noting that the patient already had a packet of biscuits but was still used for a photo opportunity.

The worker belongs to the Sanganer assembly constituency, which is the home constituency of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and where several events under the Seva Pakhwada initiative have been held.

As the video circulates widely, social media users have expressed strong opinions, with several criticising the BJP woman leader. The party, however, has denied that any deliberate photo shoot was being staged at the hospital.

Input By : Mubarik Khan
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 10:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jaipur News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Accept, Or Face ALL HELL': Trump Issues Ultimatum To Hamas To Agree On Gaza Peace Deal
'Accept, Or Face ALL HELL': Trump Issues Ultimatum To Hamas To Agree On Gaza Peace Deal
World
Pakistan Denies Backing Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan After Domestic Backlash
Pakistan Denies Backing Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan After Domestic Backlash
India
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
India
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi’s Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi’s Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
Advertisement

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget