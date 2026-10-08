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English NewsCitiesJailer Held For Taking Inmates Out Of Ajmer Jail To Clean Her Flat

Jailer Held For Taking Inmates Out Of Ajmer Jail To Clean Her Flat

Divya Chaudhary, who was already suspended over the incident was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a court, which sent her to judicial custody, they said.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 01:14 PM (IST)

Jaipur: A jailer accused of taking two female inmates out of Ajmer Central Jail to clean her private flat without permission was arrested from Kota after absconding for nearly two months, police said on Thursday.

Divya Chaudhary, who was already suspended over the incident was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a court, which sent her to judicial custody, they said.

DSP (North) Shivam Joshi said Divya as a jailer at Ajmer Central Jail allegedly took two women prisoners, Kiran and Sana, who were serving life sentences in separate murder cases, out of the jail in a private vehicle on July 12 without court permission and without making an entry in the jail records.

The two inmates were allegedly taken to Divya's private flat in ARG City, Ajmer, where they were made to clean the flat, he said.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Civil Lines police station on August 5 and Divya and jail guard Sonia Chaudhary were suspended.

Police traced Divya's location using technical evidence and arrested her from a residential flat in Kota, Joshi said.

According to police, Divya and Sonia had allegedly threatened women staff at the jail's main gate when they objected to the inmates being taken out.

The prisoners were subsequently brought back to the jail and a report was sent to senior officials, according to the police.

Police are still looking for Sonia who remains absconding.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Oct 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajmer Jail Ajmer Central Jail
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