Indore Woman Beats 75-Year-Old Grandfather To Death With Cricket Bat Over Childhood Abuse

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman allegedly killed grandfather over childhood abuse claims.

Argument with parents revived abuse memories, prompting revenge.

She repeatedly struck grandfather with bat; he died.

A 20-year-old woman allegedly beat her 75-year-old grandfather to death with a cricket bat in Indore in the early hours of Sunday, later telling police that he had sexually abused her when she was a child.

Ashok Singh Jadon, additional commissioner of police, said an argument with her parents over returning home late brought back memories of the alleged abuse and led her to seek revenge.

According to Jadon, the college student rode to her grandparents’ home on a motorcycle around 3 am on Sunday, carrying a cricket bat. Her grandmother opened the door, after which the woman went directly to her grandfather’s room and allegedly struck him repeatedly on his head and face, reported Hindustan Times.

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Woman Allegedly Attacked Grandfather At 3 am

Jadon said the woman hit her grandfather seven to eight times with the bat. Her grandmother raised an alarm, prompting neighbours to rush to the house. The injured man was taken to Aurobindo Hospital, where he later died during treatment, police said.

During questioning, the woman told police that she had lived with her grandparents and parents when she was a child. She alleged that her grandfather, who had retired from the Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force, would grope her and touch her inappropriately.

She told police that she had complained to her parents about the alleged abuse at the time. According to her account, her parents subsequently moved out of the grandparents’ home and began living separately.

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Argument With Parents Reopened Childhood Trauma

Police said the incident followed a heated argument between the woman and her parents late on Saturday after she returned home late. Her parents reportedly scolded her and expressed concern about her safety.

During the argument, she allegedly reminded them of the childhood abuse and questioned why they had not intervened when her grandfather had allegedly abused her at home.

At some point during the argument, the woman took the keys to her motorcycle, picked up a cricket bat and left home, according to police. She subsequently went to her grandparents’ house, where the fatal assault took place.