IndiGo Flight Hits Pole While Parking At Srinagar Airport, No Injuries

An IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar collided with a pole while being parked at Srinagar airport on Friday. The aircraft was damaged in the incident, but no passengers or crew members were injured.

Passengers, Crew Safely Deboard Aircraft

Flight 6E 225 (VT-NOG) was being positioned at Bay No. 6 at around 9.02 am when it came into contact with a pole belonging to the Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) during the parking process, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement.

All passengers and crew members were safe and deboarded the aircraft using manual aircraft stairs, the AAI said, as per PTI.

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Probe Ordered To Determine Cause

The airport authority said the details and circumstances surrounding the incident would be examined by the appropriate authorities in accordance with prescribed procedures.

“The exact cause will be ascertained following completion of the inquiry, and no conclusion regarding the cause is being drawn at this stage,” the statement said.

Airport operations remained normal, with flight arrivals and departures continuing as scheduled, the AAI added.