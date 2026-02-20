The Indian Youth Congress protested at the AI Summit alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was
Indian Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protests Inside Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Police To Take Legal Action
According to information available, the protest began in the expo area and is said to have started in front of a Google stall or showcase.
Workers of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the AI Summit, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “compromised.”
According to information available, the protest began in the expo area and is said to have started in front of a Google stall or showcase.
In a social media post, the Youth Congress said: “When foreign policy leans, corporate pressure and silence prevail… then it’s clear, PM Modi is COMPROMISED!! 🔥”
जब विदेश नीति में झुकाव, कॉरपोरेट दबाव और चुप्पी हावी हो… तो साफ है, PM मोदी COMPROMISED हैं!! 🔥— Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) February 20, 2026
इसी सच्चाई को बेनकाब करने भारतीय युवा कांग्रेस के जाबांज कार्यकर्ता AI Summit पहुँचे और “Compromised PM” के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया!
देश की अस्मिता से कोई समझौता नहीं!
इंकलाब… pic.twitter.com/YMFw2zihRj
It added that its “fearless workers” had reached the summit venue to expose what it described as the “Compromised PM.”
“No compromise with the nation’s honor! Long live the revolution ✊🔥,” the post read.
Police Action Initiated
The Delhi Police said it is taking legal action in connection with the protest by the Indian Youth Congress.
Further details on the nature of the legal action were not immediately available.
Related Video
Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the Indian Youth Congress protest at the AI Summit?
Where did the protest begin at the AI Summit?
The protest by the Indian Youth Congress began in the expo area of the AI Summit. It is said to have started in front of a Google stall or showcase.
What was the Indian Youth Congress's specific message during the protest?
The Indian Youth Congress posted on social media that
What action has the Delhi Police taken regarding the protest?
The Delhi Police have stated that they are taking legal action in connection with the protest staged by the Indian Youth Congress. Further details on this action were not immediately available.