Workers of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the AI Summit, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “compromised.”

According to information available, the protest began in the expo area and is said to have started in front of a Google stall or showcase.

In a social media post, the Youth Congress said: “When foreign policy leans, corporate pressure and silence prevail… then it’s clear, PM Modi is COMPROMISED!! 🔥”

जब विदेश नीति में झुकाव, कॉरपोरेट दबाव और चुप्पी हावी हो… तो साफ है, PM मोदी COMPROMISED हैं!! 🔥



इसी सच्चाई को बेनकाब करने भारतीय युवा कांग्रेस के जाबांज कार्यकर्ता AI Summit पहुँचे और “Compromised PM” के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया!



देश की अस्मिता से कोई समझौता नहीं!

इंकलाब… pic.twitter.com/YMFw2zihRj — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) February 20, 2026

It added that its “fearless workers” had reached the summit venue to expose what it described as the “Compromised PM.”

“No compromise with the nation’s honor! Long live the revolution ✊🔥,” the post read.

Police Action Initiated

The Delhi Police said it is taking legal action in connection with the protest by the Indian Youth Congress.

Further details on the nature of the legal action were not immediately available.