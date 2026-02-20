Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Indian Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protests Inside Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Police To Take Legal Action

According to information available, the protest began in the expo area and is said to have started in front of a Google stall or showcase.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Workers of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the AI Summit, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “compromised.”

According to information available, the protest began in the expo area and is said to have started in front of a Google stall or showcase.

In a social media post, the Youth Congress said: “When foreign policy leans, corporate pressure and silence prevail… then it’s clear, PM Modi is COMPROMISED!! 🔥”

It added that its “fearless workers” had reached the summit venue to expose what it described as the “Compromised PM.”

“No compromise with the nation’s honor! Long live the revolution ✊🔥,” the post read.

Police Action Initiated

The Delhi Police said it is taking legal action in connection with the protest by the Indian Youth Congress.

Further details on the nature of the legal action were not immediately available.

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Indian Youth Congress protest at the AI Summit?

The Indian Youth Congress protested at the AI Summit alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "compromised."

Where did the protest begin at the AI Summit?

The protest by the Indian Youth Congress began in the expo area of the AI Summit. It is said to have started in front of a Google stall or showcase.

What was the Indian Youth Congress's specific message during the protest?

The Indian Youth Congress posted on social media that

What action has the Delhi Police taken regarding the protest?

The Delhi Police have stated that they are taking legal action in connection with the protest staged by the Indian Youth Congress. Further details on this action were not immediately available.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Indian Youth Congress Delhi POlice Bharat Mandapam Legal Action Shirtless Protests
