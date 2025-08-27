Madhopur (Punjab) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Indian Army Aviation on Wednesday conducted a daring rescue operation near Madhopur Headworks in Punjab's Pathankot district, saving 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians who were stranded due to rising floodwaters.

According to the Indian Army, helicopters were launched at 6 AM on Wednesday to carry out the rescue despite challenging weather conditions. The team successfully evacuated all stranded individuals, bringing them to safety.

"In a swift and daring operation, the Indian Army Aviation evacuated 22 CRPF personnel along with three civilians who had been stranded near Madhopur Headworks (Punjab) since yesterday. At 6 AM today, Army Aviation helicopters were launched to carry out the rescue despite challenging conditions. All stranded individuals were safely evacuated and brought to safety: Indian Army," said an official.

Shortly after the evacuation, the building where the personnel had been sheltering collapsed, underscoring the timeliness and precision of the rescue operation. The Indian Army further noted," In a turn of events that underscores the urgency of the operation, the building where they had been sheltering collapsed shortly after their evacuation, highlighting the timeliness and precision of the rescue. This successful operation once again reflects the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and its ability to respond promptly in crisis situations. The synergy between the Indian Army and local authorities ensured that a potential tragedy was averted."

The rescue operation highlights the effective coordination between the Indian Army and local authorities, ensuring a swift and efficient response to emergencies. Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir has swollen rivers like the Satluj, Beas, Ujh, and Ravi, causing floods in Punjab districts including Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Fazilka, Tarn Taran, and Firozpur.

Earlier today, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hardeep Singh stated, "Due to continuous rains in Jammu and Kashmir, the water level in Pathankot has increased. We have identified Radha Swami Satsang Beas in Pathankot as an evacuation centre. We will shift people to this evacuation centre, and proper arrangements for food are also being made."

He added that district authorities are coordinating with Jammu and Kashmir officials regarding water levels. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for widespread thunderstorm activity across Jammu and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning.

According to IMD, the Jammu DWR imagery at 5:10 AM showed severe convection with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and possible hail is occurring over Jammu, RS Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Nagrota, Kot Bhalwal, Bishnah, Vijaypur, Purmandal, and parts of Kathua and Udhampur.

Moderate convection causing light to moderate rainfall is affecting Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Billawar, Katra, Ramnagar, Hiranagar, Gool, Banihal, and nearby areas of Samba and Kathua districts. Vertical cloud profiles reveal cloud tops reaching up to 12 km, indicating deep and active thunderstorms. Authorities advise residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid low-lying and waterlogged areas, and follow official safety advisories.

