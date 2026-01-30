India Energy Week 2026: Major Energy Deals Signal India’s Big Push Toward Self-Reliance

Leading Indian energy companies signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with global and domestic partners. These agreements focus on strengthening energy security and advancing clean fuels and sustainable technologies.
India Energy Week 2026: In the final days of India Energy Week (IEW) 2026, India’s leading energy companies signed several key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with global and domestic partners. These agreements aim to strengthen India’s energy security and are expected to play an important role in the future of clean fuels and sustainable technologies.
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri shared details of the developments.
Key Agreements Announced At India Energy Week:
1. IndianOil and ENGIE: Partnership In The Asia-Pacific Gas Market
Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and French energy company ENGIE have signed an agreement for strategic cooperation in LNG and gas markets.
Objective: The partnership will explore opportunities in LNG and natural gas trading across the Asia-Pacific region.
Significance: It will help Indian Oil expand its presence across the full gas value chain.
2. Tripartite LNG Alliance: OIL, NRL, And TotalEnergies
Oil India Limited (OIL), Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), and TotalEnergies have signed a three-party agreement.
Objective: The companies will share knowledge on LNG markets and work on long-term LNG sourcing and regasification options.
3. HPCL And Thermax: Focus On Clean Energy Technologies
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Thermax Limited have signed an agreement for joint research in clean energy.
Technical focus: The collaboration will work on commercialising technologies such as HP AEM electrolysers, carbon capture solutions, and bio-pyrolysis oil processing.
4. BPCL’s Green Logistics Initiative
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has signed agreements with logistics companies DHL and Delhivery.
Clean fuel shift: Diesel-powered trucks will be converted to LNG.
Infrastructure support: BPCL will develop LNG stations at key locations to support heavy vehicle operations.
5. Bio-Fuel Project In Odisha
BPCL and Praj Industries will set up a commercial demonstration plant for Bio-IBA at the Bargarh refinery in Odisha.
Key feature: The fuel can be blended with existing diesel without major changes, helping reduce carbon emissions.
