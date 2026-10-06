India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesINDIA Bloc SIR Protest: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Diversions Around EC Office, Jantar Mantar

INDIA Bloc SIR Protest: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Diversions Around EC Office, Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police announced traffic restrictions in key New Delhi areas as INDIA bloc MPs prepare to march to the Election Commission over the SIR exercise.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police issued traffic advisory for planned opposition protest.
  • Opposition bloc marches to Election Commission over SIR irregularities.
  • Protest demands electoral roll transparency and Chief Election Commissioner's removal.
  • Security heightened; Election Commission rejected allegations of split.

Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for several parts of New Delhi, announcing diversions and restrictions from 8 am onwards in view of special traffic arrangements linked to a planned protest by opposition leaders and MPs.

Traffic will be regulated or diverted around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Parliament Street, Patel Chowk-GPO, Windsor Place-GPO, Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road and adjoining areas, according to the advisory.

Traffic Diversions, Congestion Expected

Commuters have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel through the affected areas and remain prepared for diversions, barricading and congestion.

The traffic police has asked people to plan their journeys in advance, allow additional travel time and prefer Metro or public transport wherever feasible.

Commuters have also been advised to follow directions from traffic personnel and road signage and avoid stopping or parking near restricted areas.

INDIA Bloc Protest Over SIR

The advisory comes as security arrangements have been heightened around the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc's planned protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition leaders and MPs are set to march towards Nirvachan Sadan, with the protest focused on alleged irregularities in the SIR process and the demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said opposition MPs would assemble at Makar Dwar at 10:30 am before marching peacefully from Parliament House to the Election Commission at 11 am.

The protest is part of the Opposition's broader "Save Democracy" campaign against alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and its demand for greater transparency from the poll panel.

Security Tightened In New Delhi

Security has been stepped up at key points in New Delhi since Friday following protest calls by different organisations over the SIR exercise.

Several opposition parties and organisations have announced demonstrations over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls, prompting increased deployment around the Election Commission office and other sensitive locations.

The Election Commission has rejected allegations of a split within its three-member body and maintained that decisions related to the SIR exercise were taken unanimously.

The traffic restrictions are expected to remain in place as authorities manage movement in areas affected by the planned demonstrations.

(With inputs from PTI)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory?

The advisory is due to special traffic arrangements related to a planned protest by opposition leaders and MPs. Diversions and restrictions are in place from 8 am onwards.

Which areas in New Delhi will be affected by the traffic diversions?

Traffic will be regulated or diverted around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Parliament Street, and other adjoining areas like Ashoka Road and Jantar Mantar Road.

What is the purpose of the INDIA bloc's protest?

The protest by the INDIA bloc is against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They are also demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

What advice has the traffic police given to commuters?

Commuters should avoid unnecessary travel through affected areas, plan journeys in advance, and consider using Metro or public transport. They should also follow directions from traffic personnel.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 06 Oct 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Delhi Traffic Police Delhi POlice INDIA BLOC SIR SIR Protest 'Gyanesh Kumar'
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru: FIR Against 2 BJP-Linked BLAs, Others Over Alleged Bid To Delete Names Of 5,698 Voters
Bengaluru: FIR Against 2 BJP-Linked BLAs, Others Over Alleged Bid To Delete Names Of 5,698 Voters
Cities
Yogi Adityanath To Attend HCLTech Programme In Lucknow As Firm Marks 10 Years In UP
Yogi Adityanath To Attend HCLTech Programme In Lucknow As Firm Marks 10 Years In UP
Cities
West Bengal To Be Renamed ‘Paschim Banga’? BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya Announces Bill Plan
West Bengal To Be Renamed ‘Paschim Banga’? BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya Announces Bill Plan
Cities
Delhi Cop Accused Of Sexual Assault By Woman Journalist During Jantar Mantar Protest Gets Promotion
Delhi Cop Accused Of Sexual Assault By Journalist During Jantar Mantar Protest Gets Promotion
Advertisement

Videos

Rejinagar Tension: Humayun Kabir Detained During Bypoll Voting
Rajya Sabha Twist: SP’s Third Candidate Mystery Takes A Fresh Turn
Europe Erupts: Kosovo, Spain And France Witness Major Protests
25 Years Of Governance: From Gujarat’s Roads To India’s Multimodal Connectivity Push
Gomti Flood Fury: Lucknow Drowns As River Swells, Boats Replace Roads
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget