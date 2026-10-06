Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police issued traffic advisory for planned opposition protest.

Opposition bloc marches to Election Commission over SIR irregularities.

Protest demands electoral roll transparency and Chief Election Commissioner's removal.

Security heightened; Election Commission rejected allegations of split.

Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for several parts of New Delhi, announcing diversions and restrictions from 8 am onwards in view of special traffic arrangements linked to a planned protest by opposition leaders and MPs.

Traffic will be regulated or diverted around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Parliament Street, Patel Chowk-GPO, Windsor Place-GPO, Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road and adjoining areas, according to the advisory.

Traffic Diversions, Congestion Expected

Commuters have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel through the affected areas and remain prepared for diversions, barricading and congestion.

The traffic police has asked people to plan their journeys in advance, allow additional travel time and prefer Metro or public transport wherever feasible.

Commuters have also been advised to follow directions from traffic personnel and road signage and avoid stopping or parking near restricted areas.

INDIA Bloc Protest Over SIR

The advisory comes as security arrangements have been heightened around the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc's planned protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition leaders and MPs are set to march towards Nirvachan Sadan, with the protest focused on alleged irregularities in the SIR process and the demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said opposition MPs would assemble at Makar Dwar at 10:30 am before marching peacefully from Parliament House to the Election Commission at 11 am.

The protest is part of the Opposition's broader "Save Democracy" campaign against alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and its demand for greater transparency from the poll panel.

Security Tightened In New Delhi

Security has been stepped up at key points in New Delhi since Friday following protest calls by different organisations over the SIR exercise.

Several opposition parties and organisations have announced demonstrations over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls, prompting increased deployment around the Election Commission office and other sensitive locations.

The Election Commission has rejected allegations of a split within its three-member body and maintained that decisions related to the SIR exercise were taken unanimously.

The traffic restrictions are expected to remain in place as authorities manage movement in areas affected by the planned demonstrations.

(With inputs from PTI)