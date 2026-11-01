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English NewsCitiesDelhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For INDIA Bloc's Rally Today: Check Diversions, Affected Routes

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For INDIA Bloc's Rally Today: Check Diversions, Affected Routes

Traffic movement may be regulated in parts of Central Delhi between 10 am and 5 pm on Sunday as the INDIA bloc will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 07:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Traffic Police issued advisory for INDIA bloc rally.
  • Central Delhi traffic affected, diversions expected 10 am-5 pm.
  • Commuters advised planning, using Metro, avoiding affected routes.
  • Rahul Gandhi announced march; police report no permission.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the INDIA bloc's proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, warning that movement could be affected across parts of Central Delhi between 10 am and 5 pm.

In a post on X, the traffic police said traffic movement may be regulated and diversions implemented on November 1 in view of the rally. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow the prescribed alternative routes and cooperate with traffic personnel.

Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station have also been asked to use the suggested alternative routes.

Delhi Traffic Police Lists Diversion Points

The traffic police identified several points where diversions may be put in place, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk.

The advisory stated that traffic movement may be affected on the stretch from ITO to Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg between Rajghat and Ajmeri Gate, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road and Barakhamba Road, as well as stretches around Kamla Market and Hamdard Chowk.

Motorists have been advised to avoid affected routes and use public transport, preferably the Metro, wherever possible.

The advisory also urged commuters to avoid roadside parking and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles. People can follow Delhi Traffic Police's social media channels for real-time updates and assistance.

Rahul Gandhi Announces 'Chalo Dilli' March

The advisory comes a day after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi announced that Opposition parties would take out a 'Chalo Dilli' march from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction to Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

In a post on X, Gandhi invited people to join the march, sharing its route and schedule: “See you tomorrow, let's walk together! Connaught Place Minto Road Junction-Ajmeri Gate-Ramlila Maidan. 1 November, 12 p.m.”

The march is scheduled to culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA bloc will hold a rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Opposition has alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision process and is demanding his resignation.

However, Delhi Police sources said that no permission had been sought for the proposed march from Connaught Place to Ramlila Maidan.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Delhi Traffic Police advisory about?

The advisory concerns traffic disruptions due to the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan and a Padyatra from Hari Nagar on Sunday, November 1st, 2026. Commuters are advised to expect diversions and plan ahead.

Which areas in Central Delhi will be affected by the INDIA bloc rally?

Key areas like ITO, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Barakhamba Road will be affected. Diversions are expected around places such as Rajghat, Ajmeri Gate, Kamla Market, and Hamdard Chowk.

What advice has the Delhi Traffic Police issued for commuters?

Commuters should plan journeys in advance, use alternative routes or public transport like the Metro. They are also urged to avoid roadside parking and cooperate with traffic personnel.

Will travel to New Delhi Railway Station be affected?

Yes, passengers traveling to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to use suggested alternative routes due to the expected traffic regulations and diversions.

How can I get real-time traffic updates or assistance?

For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police via their social media channels or use their helpline numbers (1095 / 011-25844444).

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 07:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ramlila Maidan INDIA Bloc Rally Delhi Traffic Advisory : Rahul Gandhi
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