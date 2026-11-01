Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Traffic Police issued advisory for INDIA bloc rally.

Central Delhi traffic affected, diversions expected 10 am-5 pm.

Commuters advised planning, using Metro, avoiding affected routes.

Rahul Gandhi announced march; police report no permission.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the INDIA bloc's proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, warning that movement could be affected across parts of Central Delhi between 10 am and 5 pm.

In a post on X, the traffic police said traffic movement may be regulated and diversions implemented on November 1 in view of the rally. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow the prescribed alternative routes and cooperate with traffic personnel.

Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station have also been asked to use the suggested alternative routes.

Delhi Traffic Police Lists Diversion Points

The traffic police identified several points where diversions may be put in place, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk.

The advisory stated that traffic movement may be affected on the stretch from ITO to Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg between Rajghat and Ajmeri Gate, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road and Barakhamba Road, as well as stretches around Kamla Market and Hamdard Chowk.

🚦 TRAFFIC ADVISORY In view of the proposed Padyatra from Hari Nagar DTC Depot, Jail Road, to Tilak Nagar Metro Station on Sunday, 1st November 2026, traffic movement may be affected and diversions implemented from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Both carriageways of Jail Road between Lajwanti Chowk and Tilak Nagar may be temporarily closed during the Padyatra, depending on traffic conditions. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes via Sewa Marg–Pankha Road or Mayapuri Road, as applicable, and plan their journeys in advance. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS * Motorists are requested to avoid affected routes, use public transport, preferably the Metro, and follow traffic instructions. * Avoid roadside parking and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles. * Follow prescribed diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed on the ground. * For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 Delhi Traffic Police appreciates your cooperation in ensuring safe and smooth traffic movement. #DelhiTrafficPolice #TrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic @aajtak @ZeeNews @ndtvindia @news24tvchannel @ABPNews @AAI_Official @RedFMIndia @bigfmindia — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 31, 2026

Motorists have been advised to avoid affected routes and use public transport, preferably the Metro, wherever possible.

The advisory also urged commuters to avoid roadside parking and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles. People can follow Delhi Traffic Police's social media channels for real-time updates and assistance.

Rahul Gandhi Announces 'Chalo Dilli' March

The advisory comes a day after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi announced that Opposition parties would take out a 'Chalo Dilli' march from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction to Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

In a post on X, Gandhi invited people to join the march, sharing its route and schedule: “See you tomorrow, let's walk together! Connaught Place Minto Road Junction-Ajmeri Gate-Ramlila Maidan. 1 November, 12 p.m.”

The march is scheduled to culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA bloc will hold a rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Opposition has alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision process and is demanding his resignation.

However, Delhi Police sources said that no permission had been sought for the proposed march from Connaught Place to Ramlila Maidan.