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English NewsCitiesIIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Parents Detained, Police Demolish Protest Site

IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Parents Detained, Police Demolish Protest Site

Sahil’s parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, had arrived to pay homage to their son, and his father submitted a letter to the Registrar.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Parents of deceased student protested on campus, then detained.
  • Police detained parents and lawyer after Congress MP left.
  • Police demolished protest site, forcibly taking away students.

A month after IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode died by suicide, his parents were detained by Mumbai Police on Sunday while sitting at a protest site on the campus alongside students. The police also demolished the site near the institute’s main gate, where students had been protesting for the past month.

Sahil’s parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, had arrived on campus to pay homage to their son, who died on September 18. His father also submitted a letter to the institute’s Registrar.

According to the family’s lawyer, Siddhartha Ingale, the police detained the couple shortly after Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad left the site following a meeting with them. Ingale said he was also detained along with the parents.

Parents Detained After Congress MP’s Visit

“The parents were only sitting at the protest site, where the father had submitted a letter to the Registrar. Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad was present to meet them. But soon after she left, the police detained the parents along with me and the protesting students,” Ingale said.

He said the police were taking them to Azad Maidan police station.

Earlier, around 10 students had been detained at the protest site before Sahil’s parents arrived. They were released shortly afterwards and returned to join the demonstration in support of the family.

Protest Site Demolished, Students Taken Away

Ingale said the police later asked Ravindra Wakode to leave the protest site. Wakode refused to leave until the detained student activists were released, following which he and his wife were detained, the lawyer said.

Around 16 students present at the site were also allegedly forcibly taken away in a police bus as the police cleared and demolished the protest site.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Sahil Wakode's parents detained by Mumbai Police?

Sahil Wakode's parents were detained while protesting at IIT Bombay campus. They refused to leave the protest site until previously detained student activists were released.

What happened to the protest site at IIT Bombay?

The protest site near the IIT Bombay's main gate, which had been active for a month, was demolished by the Mumbai Police. Police also forcibly took away protesting students.

Who else was detained along with Sahil Wakode's parents?

The family's lawyer, Siddhartha Ingale, was detained with Sahil Wakode's parents. Around 16 students present at the site were also forcibly taken away in a police bus.

What was the purpose of Sahil Wakode's parents' visit to the campus?

Sahil Wakode's parents arrived on campus to pay homage to their son, who died by suicide a month prior. His father also submitted a letter to the institute's Registrar.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News IIT-Bombay Sahil Wakode
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