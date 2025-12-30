New Delhi: Nearly 200 grams of gold concealed inside the waist band cavity of a pair of jeans worn by a passenger was seized at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, the customs department said on Tuesday.

The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Riyadh on Monday, it said.

During X-ray of baggage, no suspicious images were noticed.

"However, on suspicious activity of the passenger, a personal search of the passenger was made which resulted in recovery of two strips of yellow colored chemical paste believed to be made of gold totally weighing 196.5 grams concealed in the waist band cavity of the jeans," the customs department said in a post on X.

The gold has been seized, it added.

