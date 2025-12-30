Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesCustoms Seize 200 Gm Gold Hidden Inside Jeans At Delhi Airport

Customs Seize 200 Gm Gold Hidden Inside Jeans At Delhi Airport

Nearly 200 grams of gold concealed in a jeans waistband was seized from a passenger arriving from Riyadh at IGI Airport. The passenger was intercepted after his arrival.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 11:13 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Nearly 200 grams of gold concealed inside the waist band cavity of a pair of jeans worn by a passenger was seized at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, the customs department said on Tuesday.

The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Riyadh on Monday, it said.

During X-ray of baggage, no suspicious images were noticed.

"However, on suspicious activity of the passenger, a personal search of the passenger was made which resulted in recovery of two strips of yellow colored chemical paste believed to be made of gold totally weighing 196.5 grams concealed in the waist band cavity of the jeans," the customs department said in a post on X.

The gold has been seized, it added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 11:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Delhi Airport Smuggling
