Video: IAS Officer Does Sit-Ups On First Day Of Duty In UP's Shahjahanpur, Here's Why

IAS officer Rinku Singh Rahi marked his first day as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Puwaiyan tehsil by performing sit-ups in public after acknowledging shortcomings in maintaining the tehsil premises.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday during Rahi’s inspection of the administrative complex. He discovered the area littered with garbage and caught individuals urinating in the open. In an attempt to set a precedent, the SDM made the offenders perform public sit-ups as a form of social deterrence.

However, the moment took an unexpected turn when a group of striking advocates confronted him about the unhygienic state of the tehsil compound, highlighting issues such as filthy toilets and stray animals roaming freely.

In UP's Shahjahanpur, an IAS officer Rinku Singh did sit-ups during protest by lawyers. This was after IAS Singh, posted as SDM, objected to filth and lack of cleanliness in the tehsil premises not going down well with the agitating lawyers. pic.twitter.com/pDKJfF2KqJ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 29, 2025

In response, Rahi not only accepted the criticism but also performed sit-ups himself, holding his ears in a traditional sign of remorse all in full view of the public. A video of the act quickly went viral on social media, earning both attention and praise for his candidness.

Speaking to reporters, Rahi explained, “I had earlier instructed people to use the toilets, but some continued to urinate in the open. To prevent repeat violations, I made them do sit-ups. The same applied to parents of schoolchildren found loitering around the premises.”

Recounting his interaction with the protesting lawyers, he said, “They asked me whether I would do sit-ups for the tehsil’s poor hygiene. I said yes because it was our failure. And I did it.”

Rahi further mentioned that efforts had already been made to improve sanitation at the office. “The tehsildar informed me that the premises were in a terrible state ten days ago. He has managed to get much of it cleaned. Still, if the situation hasn’t improved enough, then the blame lies with us and I own that.”