Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'I've Become Shunya Today...': Hemant Soren Pays Emotional Tribute As Father Shibu Soren Passes Away

'I've Become Shunya Today...': Hemant Soren Pays Emotional Tribute As Father Shibu Soren Passes Away

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren paid an emotional tribute to his father and JMM founder Shibu Soren, calling him a protective shade for tribals. Soren passed away at 81 after prolonged illness in Delhi.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 06:58 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) In an emotional tribute to his father Shibu Soren, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren described the JMM founder as a protective shade for the tribals and the state and emphasised that his legacy will continue to live on.

Shibu Soren, 81, who was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems, passed away on Monday morning.

Hemant Soren broke down as party workers raised slogans hailing his father. Talking to reporters, the chief minister described his father as a "great man".

"He was like a protective shade for Jharkhand and the tribals. That shade has left us today. We will always remember him," he said, adding that Shibu Soren's legacy will live on.

The mortal remains of the former Jharkhand chief minister were being taken to Ranchi from Delhi for the last rites.

Hemant Soren said his father fought till his last breath. "He was ailing. There were many times when he showed improvement, and many times his condition deteriorated. He fought till the last. But he passed away today. We have no words to express. A great man has left us," he said.

Shibu Soren had been undergoing treatment at the Delhi hospital since June 19 under the care of Dr A K Bhalla, Senior Consultant, Nephrology.

Dr Bhalla said Shibu Soren was declared dead at 8.56 AM.  

"Respected Dishom Guruji has left us all... I have become 'shunya' (zero) today," Hemant Soren had posted on X.

Shibu Soren had been the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for the past 38 years and had played a key role in Jharkhand's creation. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 06:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren Hemant Soren JMM TRIBUTE
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Years, Up To Rs 10 Lakh Penalty — Details
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Yrs, Up To ₹10 Lakh Penalty
Cricket
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark; Rijiju Slams
SC Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over China Remark; Rijiju Slams "Irresponsible Claim"
Cities
Flood Threat Still Looms Large Over Bihar, Ganga Flows Over Danger Mark | VIDEO
Flood Threat Still Looms Large Over Bihar, Ganga Flows Over Danger Mark | VIDEO
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget