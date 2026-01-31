‘I Am Remorseful’: Humayun Kabir Publicly Apologises To Hindus Ahead Of Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Beldanga (Murshidabad): Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA and Janata Unnayan Party chairman Humayun Kabir on Saturday publicly apologised to Hindus for his controversial “70–30” remark, while launching a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a party meeting in Beldanga.

Addressing a gathering of his newly formed Janata Unnayan Party, the Bharatpur MLA said his earlier statements had hurt the Hindu community and claimed that they were made under the influence of the Chief Minister’s words.

Apology Over ‘70–30’ Remark

Humayun Kabir said he regretted his past comments and apologised with folded hands.

“I hurt Hindus while keeping the Chief Minister’s word. For that, I am apologising to the Hindus with folded hands. In the future, do not make provocative statements to win anyone over. You have to listen to a lot of things for what I said,” he said at the meeting.

His apology comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and amid renewed discussion around his controversial statements made during last year’s political flashpoints in Murshidabad.

Backdrop: Shaktipur Tension And Controversial Comments

Tension had erupted in Shaktipur, under the Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency, during a Ram Navami procession in 2024. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later addressed a rally there and was heard saying, “I would have hung it upside down and fixed it,” targeting the Trinamool Congress.

Soon after, at a meeting in Shaktipur, Humayun Kabir made remarks that sparked intense political debate in West Bengal and beyond.

“How much rice is there in a rice field? If I cannot throw you into the Bhagirathi Ganga within two hours, I will withdraw from politics. I will stop living in the Shaktipur area. Have you seen the five legs of an elephant? But what if you think that 30% of the people are in Murshidabad district and we are 70%,” he had said.

The comments triggered widespread outrage and eventually led to his suspension from the Trinamool Congress.

Clarification On Yogi Adityanath Reference

At Saturday’s meeting, Humayun Kabir sought to clarify his remarks, claiming they were directed at Yogi Adityanath.

“Yogi Adityanath talked about hanging upside down… I was talking about Yogi Adityanath,” he said.

Old Statements Resurface Amid New Party Launch

Humayun Kabir’s past comments have resurfaced amid the announcement of his new political outfit and in the context of the foundation stone-laying of the Babri Masjid. His remarks and apology have once again placed him at the centre of political controversy in Murshidabad.