Hyderabad Woman Kills 10-Month-Old Son, Then Ends Life Over Family Disputes

A 27-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her 10-month-old son before taking her own life, in what police believe was the result of prolonged domestic discord. The woman, identified as Sushma, had been married for four years to Yashwanth Reddy, a chartered accountant. Their infant son, Yashavardhan Reddy, also lost his life in the incident.



Authorities say preliminary findings point toward frequent marital disputes that may have driven the woman to the extreme act.

Events Leading Up To Incident

According to investigators, tensions had been mounting between the couple over the past several days. Family members told police that repeated arguments had taken a toll on Sushma’s mental state, though no formal complaint had been filed earlier, as per a report on NDTV.

On the day of the incident, Sushma reportedly went to her mother Lalitha’s house, citing preparations for an upcoming family function. Once there, she entered a separate room with her infant son. Police believe it was inside this room that she administered poison to the child before consuming it herself.

The incident went unnoticed for several hours.

Husband Discovers Scene

Later that night, around 9:30 p.m., Yashwanth returned home from work. Finding the bedroom door locked from the inside and receiving no response, he broke open the door. Inside, he found his wife and child lying unconscious, as reported by India Today.

Both were immediately taken for medical assistance, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. Yashwanth subsequently alerted the police, who reached the scene and began initial proceedings.

Shock Waves Through Family

The tragedy reportedly had a devastating impact on Sushma’s mother, Lalitha, aged 44. Unable to cope with the sight of her daughter and grandson lying lifeless, she allegedly attempted to take her own life. She was later provided medical attention.

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The bodies of Sushma and her son have been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death and the substance involved.