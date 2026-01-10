Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHyderabad Woman Kills 10-Month-Old Son, Then Ends Life Over Family Disputes

Hyderabad Woman Kills 10-Month-Old Son, Then Ends Life Over Family Disputes

A 27-year-old woman and her infant son were found dead in Hyderabad in an alleged poisoning case, with police citing domestic disputes as a factor.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 03:18 PM (IST)

A 27-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her 10-month-old son before taking her own life, in what police believe was the result of prolonged domestic discord. The woman, identified as Sushma, had been married for four years to Yashwanth Reddy, a chartered accountant. Their infant son, Yashavardhan Reddy, also lost his life in the incident.

Authorities say preliminary findings point toward frequent marital disputes that may have driven the woman to the extreme act.

Events Leading Up To Incident

According to investigators, tensions had been mounting between the couple over the past several days. Family members told police that repeated arguments had taken a toll on Sushma’s mental state, though no formal complaint had been filed earlier, as per a report on NDTV.

On the day of the incident, Sushma reportedly went to her mother Lalitha’s house, citing preparations for an upcoming family function. Once there, she entered a separate room with her infant son. Police believe it was inside this room that she administered poison to the child before consuming it herself.

The incident went unnoticed for several hours.

Husband Discovers Scene

Later that night, around 9:30 p.m., Yashwanth returned home from work. Finding the bedroom door locked from the inside and receiving no response, he broke open the door. Inside, he found his wife and child lying unconscious, as reported by India Today.

Both were immediately taken for medical assistance, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. Yashwanth subsequently alerted the police, who reached the scene and began initial proceedings.

Shock Waves Through Family

The tragedy reportedly had a devastating impact on Sushma’s mother, Lalitha, aged 44. Unable to cope with the sight of her daughter and grandson lying lifeless, she allegedly attempted to take her own life. She was later provided medical attention.

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The bodies of Sushma and her son have been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death and the substance involved.

Related Video

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 03:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
World
Not 63, But Over 200 Protesters Killed In Ongoing Iran Protests, Claims Tehran Doctor
Not 63, But Over 200 Protesters Killed In Ongoing Iran Protests, Claims Tehran Doctor
India
Estranged Cousins Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule Share Stage After 2 Years, Launch NCP Manifesto For Pune Polls
Estranged Cousins Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule Share Stage After 2 Years, Launch NCP Manifesto For Pune Polls
World
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh
Breaking News: West Bengal Government Files Caveat in Supreme Court Ahead of ED Hearing
Breaking News: Delhi Police Take Action at Turkman Gate, 16 Held for Role in Clashes
Breaking News: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde Targeted in Alleged False Cases
Breaking News: Jaipur Hit-and-Run: Audi Car Tragedy Leaves 1 Dead, 15 Injured in Reckless Racing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget