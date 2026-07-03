Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman found dead in Hyderabad hotel, police suspect suicide.

Family alleges murder, rejects suicide; Farooq under custody.

A 26-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Hyderabad's Langar Houz area, with her family alleging murder even as police said preliminary findings point to suicide.

The deceased, identified as Renuka, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room at Hotel Grand Lodge. She had checked into the hotel with a man identified as Farooq. According to police, Farooq claimed he had stepped out and returned to find her hanging.

ALSO READ: Pakistani Deputy PM Ishaq Dar's Relative Arrested In Abduction, Gang-Rape Case Of Foreign Nationals

Family Rejects Suicide Theory

Renuka's family has, however, rejected the suicide theory and alleged that she was murdered. Police have taken Farooq into custody for questioning and registered a case. The body has been shifted for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

Speaking to IANS, Sub-Inspector S. Munawar Ali said the initial investigation suggests the woman died by suicide. He said Renuka, a resident of Bolaram in Alwal, was married and had a child. She reportedly worked at a bar and had come to the hotel with Farooq, who is also married and has three children.

Also Read: Ram Temple Trust Chief Nritya Gopal Das Hospitalised; Yogi Meets Him

Dies By Suicide While On Video Call

According to the officer, Farooq left the hotel around 10:30 pm. A room service staff member delivered biryani to the room at 11:56 pm before leaving. Police said Renuka was on a video call with her friend, identified as Satya, when she allegedly died by suicide at around 12:24 am.

Police said the exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem report, while all angles, including the allegations made by the family, are being investigated.