Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesHyderabad Woman Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Hotel While On Video Call, Family Alleges Murder

Hyderabad Woman Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Hotel While On Video Call, Family Alleges Murder

A 26-year-old woman was found hanging in a Hyderabad hotel. While police suspect suicide, her family alleges murder. The man who checked in with her is being questioned as the probe continues.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 04:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Woman found dead in Hyderabad hotel, police suspect suicide.
  • Family alleges murder, rejects suicide; Farooq under custody.

A 26-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a hotel in Hyderabad's Langar Houz area, with her family alleging murder even as police said preliminary findings point to suicide.

The deceased, identified as Renuka, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room at Hotel Grand Lodge. She had checked into the hotel with a man identified as Farooq. According to police, Farooq claimed he had stepped out and returned to find her hanging.

ALSO READ: Pakistani Deputy PM Ishaq Dar's Relative Arrested In Abduction, Gang-Rape Case Of Foreign Nationals

Family Rejects Suicide Theory

Renuka's family has, however, rejected the suicide theory and alleged that she was murdered. Police have taken Farooq into custody for questioning and registered a case. The body has been shifted for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

Speaking to IANS, Sub-Inspector S. Munawar Ali said the initial investigation suggests the woman died by suicide. He said Renuka, a resident of Bolaram in Alwal, was married and had a child. She reportedly worked at a bar and had come to the hotel with Farooq, who is also married and has three children.

Also Read: Ram Temple Trust Chief Nritya Gopal Das Hospitalised; Yogi Meets Him

Dies By Suicide While On Video Call 

According to the officer, Farooq left the hotel around 10:30 pm. A room service staff member delivered biryani to the room at 11:56 pm before leaving. Police said Renuka was on a video call with her friend, identified as Satya, when she allegedly died by suicide at around 12:24 am.

Police said the exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem report, while all angles, including the allegations made by the family, are being investigated.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was found dead at the hotel?

A 26-year-old woman named Renuka was found dead, hanging from a ceiling fan, at Hotel Grand Lodge in Hyderabad's Langar Houz area.

What are the differing theories about Renuka's death?

Police preliminary findings point to suicide, but Renuka's family rejects this theory and alleges she was murdered. The exact cause of death awaits the post-mortem report.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 03 Jul 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad Murder Married Woman Extramarital Affair Hyderabad Woman Woman Commit Suicide
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Hyderabad Woman Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Hotel While On Video Call, Family Alleges Murder
Woman Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Hotel While On Video Call, Family Alleges Murder
Cities
'I Was Cooking...': Mother Recalls Moments Before 2-Year-Old Drowned In Pune Trench
2-Year-Old Drowns In Rainwater-Filled Trench In Pune, Contractor Booked
Cities
Meerut Social Media Influencer Killed In Property Dispute; Husband Hospitalised After Suicide Bid
Meerut Social Media Influencer Killed In Property Dispute; Husband Hospitalised After Suicide Bid
Cities
Ketan Agarwal Murder: Siya Goyal's 'Lover' Chetan Chaudhary's Friend Detained As Probe Widens
Ketan Agarwal Murder: Co-Accused Chetan Chaudhary's Friend Detained As Probe Widens
Advertisement

Videos

ALERT: Anti-Pakistan protests intensify in PoK as demonstrators demand rights and self-determination
Breaking: Bageshwar Dham chief calls alleged Ram Mandir donation theft a “major sin” in Ayodhya remarks
Ram Mandir donation scam: Chats reveal alleged donation theft sharing in Ram Mandir case, SIT intensifies probe
BREAKING: Govt removes 2 Chinese apps linked to e-rickshaw control, plans strict app store action
BREAKING: Heavy monsoon rains flood Gujarat cities, NH48 waterlogging disrupts traffic & lives today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget