Hyderabad Woman Accuses NRI US Cop Husband Of Abandoning Her, Fleeing With Valuables

A woman from Hyderabad has accused her NRI husband, a police officer serving in Chicago, of abandoning her in India and fleeing with her passport, US green card, jewellery and other valuables. The complaint, lodged at Panjagutta Police Station, was filed by Hana Ahmed Khan, who married Mohammed Zainuddin Khan in June 2022.

'Woman In Hyderabad Subjected To Emotional, Physical Abuse'

According to her statement, Hana moved to the United States in February 2024 after the marriage, where she alleged she was subjected to both emotional and physical abuse.

In February 2025, Zainuddin reportedly brought her back to Hyderabad, citing plans to perform Umrah, reported Hindustan Times. After checking into a Somajiguda hotel, Hana says she went to visit her parents. When she returned, her husband was gone—allegedly having flown back to the US with her travel documents, jewellery and belongings. She claimed she has been unable to contact him for the past six months despite repeated efforts.

.@revanth_anumula Sir, One Hana Ahmed Khan an hyderabadi girl was married to Mohammed Zainuddin Khan (US citizen) working with Chicago Police during June 2022, Later during Feb 2024 she visited USA and started living with her husband in Chicago, she was being subjected to… pic.twitter.com/JsPzYN77nc — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) September 16, 2025



The complaint further noted that Hana sought help from both the US Embassy in New Delhi and the US Consulate in Hyderabad, but alleged that her appeals went unanswered, reported Times of India.

The case has been highlighted by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who pointed to Hana’s ordeal as an example of the exploitation some women face in cross-border marriages. "Since last six months all her efforts to contact her husband failed and she tried to approach @USAndHyderabad but that also filed.She requested yourself to kindly interfere in her matter and request @USAndIndia to grant her necessary visa to travel her back to USA to fight her case legally," he said.

