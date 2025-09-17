Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hyderabad Woman Accuses NRI US Cop Husband Of Abandoning Her, Fleeing With Valuables

Hyderabad Woman Accuses NRI US Cop Husband Of Abandoning Her, Fleeing With Valuables

Hana Ahmed Khan accused her NRI husband, a Chicago police officer, of abandoning her in Hyderabad after taking her passport, green card, and valuables

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 05:13 PM (IST)

A woman from Hyderabad has accused her NRI husband, a police officer serving in Chicago, of abandoning her in India and fleeing with her passport, US green card, jewellery and other valuables. The complaint, lodged at Panjagutta Police Station, was filed by Hana Ahmed Khan, who married Mohammed Zainuddin Khan in June 2022.

'Woman In Hyderabad Subjected To Emotional, Physical Abuse'

According to her statement, Hana moved to the United States in February 2024 after the marriage, where she alleged she was subjected to both emotional and physical abuse.

In February 2025, Zainuddin reportedly brought her back to Hyderabad, citing plans to perform Umrah, reported Hindustan Times. After checking into a Somajiguda hotel, Hana says she went to visit her parents. When she returned, her husband was gone—allegedly having flown back to the US with her travel documents, jewellery and belongings. She claimed she has been unable to contact him for the past six months despite repeated efforts.


The complaint further noted that Hana sought help from both the US Embassy in New Delhi and the US Consulate in Hyderabad, but alleged that her appeals went unanswered, reported Times of India.

The case has been highlighted by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who pointed to Hana’s ordeal as an example of the exploitation some women face in cross-border marriages. "Since last six months all her efforts to contact her husband failed and she tried to approach @USAndHyderabad but that also filed.She requested yourself to kindly interfere in her matter and request @USAndIndia to grant her necessary visa to travel her back to USA to fight her case legally," he said. 

ALSO READ: ‘Pretty Airhostess’: Chennai Passenger's Sweet Compliment To IndiGo Flight Attendant Wins Hearts — WATCH

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 05:13 PM (IST)
