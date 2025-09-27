Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

More than 1,000 residents from low-lying neighborhoods in Hyderabad were shifted to relief camps on Saturday after continuous heavy rainfall caused the Musi river to overflow, particularly in the Moosarambagh area. Evacuation efforts began late Friday, with municipal authorities and disaster response teams relocating families at risk. Relief camps have been set up to provide food, drinking water, and other essential supplies to the displaced residents.

The rising river levels also disrupted operations at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), one of Telangana’s busiest transport hubs. Floodwaters entered the complex, forcing the suspension of services and evacuation of passengers waiting for buses. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported during the clearance.

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Uninterrupted rains in Hyderabad have led to rising water levels in the Moosi river catchment areas, especially around Moosarambagh. Authorities have issued alerts and are shifting residents from low-lying and flood-prone localities to safer places as a… pic.twitter.com/qwnSoAwnbT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2025

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar announced on social media that services scheduled from MGBS were being diverted to other bus depots across the city. Commuters were advised to avoid the flooded premises and check alternative departure points before travel.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the flood situation on Saturday, directing district administrations to remain on high alert in areas along the Musi river. He instructed officials to prioritize relocation of residents in vulnerable zones and to ensure timely supply of relief materials.

The flooding of the Musi river follows the release of water from Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs—Himayatsagar and Osmansagar—where floodgates were opened to manage excess inflow caused by intense downpours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across multiple districts of Telangana on September 27. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious, avoid venturing into waterlogged areas, and follow advisories issued by the state disaster management cell.