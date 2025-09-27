Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHyderabad's Musi River Swells After Heavy Rain; Over 1,000 Rescued As Roads, Bus Stations Flooded

Hyderabad's Musi River Swells After Heavy Rain; Over 1,000 Rescued As Roads, Bus Stations Flooded

Heavy rainfall caused the Musi river in Hyderabad to overflow, displacing over 1,000 residents to relief camps. The flooding disrupted operations at MGBS bus station, diverting services.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
More than 1,000 residents from low-lying neighborhoods in Hyderabad were shifted to relief camps on Saturday after continuous heavy rainfall caused the Musi river to overflow, particularly in the Moosarambagh area. Evacuation efforts began late Friday, with municipal authorities and disaster response teams relocating families at risk. Relief camps have been set up to provide food, drinking water, and other essential supplies to the displaced residents.

The rising river levels also disrupted operations at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), one of Telangana’s busiest transport hubs. Floodwaters entered the complex, forcing the suspension of services and evacuation of passengers waiting for buses. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported during the clearance.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar announced on social media that services scheduled from MGBS were being diverted to other bus depots across the city. Commuters were advised to avoid the flooded premises and check alternative departure points before travel.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the flood situation on Saturday, directing district administrations to remain on high alert in areas along the Musi river. He instructed officials to prioritize relocation of residents in vulnerable zones and to ensure timely supply of relief materials.

The flooding of the Musi river follows the release of water from Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs—Himayatsagar and Osmansagar—where floodgates were opened to manage excess inflow caused by intense downpours.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across multiple districts of Telangana on September 27. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious, avoid venturing into waterlogged areas, and follow advisories issued by the state disaster management cell.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Telangana Hyderabad
