Heavy Rains Bring Hyderabad To A Standstill; Traffic Chaos, Flooding And Power Cuts Hit City

Heavy evening rain paralysed Hyderabad on Thursday, causing severe flooding, traffic jams and power outages. Gachibowli was particularly affected as major roads were flooded.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 11:05 AM (IST)

A fierce spell of evening rain on Thursday paralysed Hyderabad, with flooding, traffic gridlock and power outages stranding commuters for hours. The downpour struck during peak rush hour, submerging major roads and throwing the city’s transport network into disarray.

Hyderabad Rains 

Gachibowli was among the worst-hit zones, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS). Arterial stretches from Biodiversity Junction to IKEA, Mindspace to Cyber Gateway and Dallas Road were overflowing with rain water. IKEA junction once again became a choke point for bumper-to-bumper traffic. Vehicles waded through knee- to waist-deep water, while Hyderabad Metro’s Red Line saw delays, with trains running at longer intervals.

Traffic congestion began around 6 p.m. and continued well past 11 PM, with long queues at major intersections, as reported by The Hindu. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Response Force worked through the night to clear drains, remove uprooted trees, and restore snapped power lines, but flooding in low-lying pockets like Srinagar Colony, Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, and Khairatabad persisted.

With water levels rising upstream, one gate of Himayat Sagar was opened to release excess water into the Musi River. Downstream areas were placed on alert by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board in coordination with GHMC and police, reported Times Now.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of more showers across Telangana, including intense spells with winds up to 40 kmph, through August 13–15. In other parts of the state, Tadwai in Kamareddy district received 8 cm of rain, Banswada 7 cm, and Nizamabad and Chigurumamidy 6 cm each.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Telangana Hyderabad
