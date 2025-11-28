A directive from the Hyderabad South East Zone DCP office has triggered a political and religious uproar after it instructed police personnel wearing Ayyappa malas to take leave and avoid reporting to duty without full uniform. Issued on November 20, the communication stated that no exemption would be granted for Ayyappa Deeksha attire, sparking widespread anger among Ayyappa devotees and right-wing groups.

The memo followed a request by Sub-Inspector S. Krishnakanth of the Kanchanbagh police station, who had sought relaxation in the uniform rules so he could wear the holy garland during his Deeksha period. The request was declined, with the DCP’s office citing “orders from the Telangana State DGP office.”

This response was circulated to all stations under the South East Zone, immediately setting off protests from BJP cadres and Ayyappa Swamis.

Protesters Attempt March To DGP Headquarters

On Thursday morning, groups of Ayyappa devotees and right-wing workers assembled outside the DCP East Zone office in Saidabad to condemn the directive. Calling it discriminatory, they argued that officers from other faiths are permitted to follow personal religious practices while on duty. Protesters questioned, for instance, whether “people of other religions can grow beards and do duty” or whether police personnel “can attend Iftar feasts,” while Ayyappa devotees were being restricted.

As the demonstration intensified, several protesters attempted to march toward the DGP headquarters to submit a petition. Police had cordoned off the area in advance, pushing back demonstrators and detaining a few individuals. Tension briefly escalated before officers dispersed the crowd.

While only a small delegation was allowed inside the DGP office, they submitted a memorandum to the Additional DGP. Emerging from the meeting, protesters issued a stern ultimatum: if the memo was not withdrawn by Friday, they would stage statewide protests. They warned that while “tens” had gathered today, “hundreds” would arrive tomorrow.

Political Stakes Rise As BJP Demands Withdrawal

BJP leaders have seized on the controversy, calling the memo discriminatory and demanding its immediate cancellation. Party workers argue that Ayyappa devotees working in government departments—including the police—should not face restrictions during their Deeksha period.