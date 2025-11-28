Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHyderabad Police Face Heat Over Order Barring Ayyappa Deeksha Attire For On-Duty Cops, BJP Reacts

Hyderabad Police Face Heat Over Order Barring Ayyappa Deeksha Attire For On-Duty Cops, BJP Reacts

Tension erupts in Hyderabad as Ayyappa devotees and BJP supporters protest police rules restricting mala attire, demanding withdrawal of a controversial memo.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A directive from the Hyderabad South East Zone DCP office has triggered a political and religious uproar after it instructed police personnel wearing Ayyappa malas to take leave and avoid reporting to duty without full uniform. Issued on November 20, the communication stated that no exemption would be granted for Ayyappa Deeksha attire, sparking widespread anger among Ayyappa devotees and right-wing groups.

The memo followed a request by Sub-Inspector S. Krishnakanth of the Kanchanbagh police station, who had sought relaxation in the uniform rules so he could wear the holy garland during his Deeksha period. The request was declined, with the DCP’s office citing “orders from the Telangana State DGP office.”

This response was circulated to all stations under the South East Zone, immediately setting off protests from BJP cadres and Ayyappa Swamis.

Protesters Attempt March To DGP Headquarters

On Thursday morning, groups of Ayyappa devotees and right-wing workers assembled outside the DCP East Zone office in Saidabad to condemn the directive. Calling it discriminatory, they argued that officers from other faiths are permitted to follow personal religious practices while on duty. Protesters questioned, for instance, whether “people of other religions can grow beards and do duty” or whether police personnel “can attend Iftar feasts,” while Ayyappa devotees were being restricted.

As the demonstration intensified, several protesters attempted to march toward the DGP headquarters to submit a petition. Police had cordoned off the area in advance, pushing back demonstrators and detaining a few individuals. Tension briefly escalated before officers dispersed the crowd.

While only a small delegation was allowed inside the DGP office, they submitted a memorandum to the Additional DGP. Emerging from the meeting, protesters issued a stern ultimatum: if the memo was not withdrawn by Friday, they would stage statewide protests. They warned that while “tens” had gathered today, “hundreds” would arrive tomorrow.

Political Stakes Rise As BJP Demands Withdrawal

BJP leaders have seized on the controversy, calling the memo discriminatory and demanding its immediate cancellation. Party workers argue that Ayyappa devotees working in government departments—including the police—should not face restrictions during their Deeksha period.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana Hyderabad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Cities
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
India
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Booked In Sexual Assault Case; Police Launch Search
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Booked In Sexual Assault Case; Police Launch Search
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Sri Lanka Hit by Severe Flood and Landslide, Death Toll Reaches 40
Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget