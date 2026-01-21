Hyderabad Man Kills Sleeping Wife, Confesses On Social Media: 'I Killed Her With...'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHyderabad Man Kills Sleeping Wife, Confesses On Social Media: 'I Killed Her With...'

He confessed online, stating he killed her. Police arrested Anjaneyulu at their Rahmatnagar home after finding Saraswati's body. The couple, originally from Wanaparthy, had been married for 14 years.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 10:39 AM (IST)

Hyderabad’s Borabanda area was left reeling after a chilling incident in which a man allegedly murdered his sleeping wife and immediately confessed his crime online.

The accused, Rodde Anjaneyulu, reportedly posted a disturbing status on social media, stating: “I killed my partner with my own hands.” The horrifying attack occurred late Monday night at their home in Rahmatnagar, Borabanda, where police have since arrested him.

The Couple’s Background

According to police sources and neighbours, the victim, Saraswati, and Anjaneyulu hailed from Wanaparthy district. Married around 14 years ago, the couple had settled in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Hyderabad, seeking better livelihoods. Saraswati worked as a housekeeper, while Anjaneyulu was involved in the car business. Initially, their life appeared normal, but in recent months, the husband reportedly grew increasingly suspicious of his wife, leading to frequent domestic arguments.

Murder In The Middle Of The Night

On Monday night, tensions escalated. While Saraswati was asleep, Anjaneyulu allegedly struck her head with a heavy stone, killing her instantly. Shockingly, he did not flee the scene. Instead, he posted his confession online, sending shockwaves through the local community and police.

Borabanda police quickly reached the home, seized the body for post-mortem, and took the accused into custody for questioning. Authorities are investigating the motive behind this brutal act.

Input By : Mohsin Ali

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Borabanda?

A man allegedly murdered his sleeping wife and confessed to the crime online. He was arrested by the police.

Who are the victim and the accused?

The victim is Saraswati, and the accused is her husband, Rodde Anjaneyulu. They were married for 14 years.

What was the alleged motive for the murder?

In recent months, the husband reportedly became increasingly suspicious of his wife, leading to frequent arguments.

How was the murder committed?

The accused allegedly struck his sleeping wife on the head with a heavy stone, killing her instantly.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad CRime News
Photo Gallery

