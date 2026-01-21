Hyderabad Man Kills Sleeping Wife, Confesses On Social Media: 'I Killed Her With...'

Hyderabad’s Borabanda area was left reeling after a chilling incident in which a man allegedly murdered his sleeping wife and immediately confessed his crime online.

The accused, Rodde Anjaneyulu, reportedly posted a disturbing status on social media, stating: “I killed my partner with my own hands.” The horrifying attack occurred late Monday night at their home in Rahmatnagar, Borabanda, where police have since arrested him.

The Couple’s Background

According to police sources and neighbours, the victim, Saraswati, and Anjaneyulu hailed from Wanaparthy district. Married around 14 years ago, the couple had settled in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Hyderabad, seeking better livelihoods. Saraswati worked as a housekeeper, while Anjaneyulu was involved in the car business. Initially, their life appeared normal, but in recent months, the husband reportedly grew increasingly suspicious of his wife, leading to frequent domestic arguments.

Murder In The Middle Of The Night

On Monday night, tensions escalated. While Saraswati was asleep, Anjaneyulu allegedly struck her head with a heavy stone, killing her instantly. Shockingly, he did not flee the scene. Instead, he posted his confession online, sending shockwaves through the local community and police.

Borabanda police quickly reached the home, seized the body for post-mortem, and took the accused into custody for questioning. Authorities are investigating the motive behind this brutal act.

