Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Dumps Dismembered Body Parts In River

Shock and outrage swept across Telangana after police uncovered a chilling case in which a man allegedly murdered his 21-year-old pregnant wife, chopped her body into pieces, and attempted to dispose of the remains in the Musi River.

The incident took place in Balaji Hills, a suburb of Hyderabad’s Medipalli area. Police said the victim, identified as Swathi, was five months pregnant at the time of her death.

Crime and Cover-Up

According to investigators, the accused, Mahender, who works as a driver for a ride-hailing service, killed his wife on Saturday around 4.30 pm. After the murder, he allegedly dismembered the body, throwing the head, arms and legs into the Musi River, while keeping the torso hidden at his residence, reported NDTV.

Later, Mahender phoned his sister claiming Swathi had gone missing. Suspicious of his story, she alerted a relative, who then escorted him to a police station. Initially, Mahender repeated his claim that his wife was missing, but during questioning he confessed to the murder, said DCP (Malkajgiri Zone) P. V. Padmaja.

Body Parts Still Missing

Police divers have since launched searches in the Musi River but have been unable to locate the missing body parts. Swathi’s torso was recovered from the couple’s home.

“We have collected forensic evidence. Only the torso has been recovered. A DNA test will be conducted to confirm the victim’s identity,” DCP Padmaja said. “A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Fast-track investigation and trial will follow.”

Family’s Anguish

Swathi and Mahender, originally from Kamareddyguda in Vikarabad district, had married after falling in love and later moved to Balaji Hills.

Her father alleged that Mahender had subjected Swathi to regular abuse. “My daughter would tell us they were fine, but he tortured her all the time. He should suffer the same way he made my daughter suffer,” he said, breaking down in grief.

Mahender has been taken into custody and is being interrogated by the police. Officials said the brutality of the crime has shocked the local community, with residents demanding swift justice.