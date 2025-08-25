Husband-Wife Die 5 Days Apart After Liver Transplant, Pune Hospital Issued Notice

A woman who donated part of her liver to her husband died just days after he passed away following a transplant procedure, prompting the Maharashtra health department to issue a notice to a private hospital in Pune, an official said on Sunday.

Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Nagnath Yempalle confirmed that Sahyadri Hospital has been directed to provide complete details of the surgeries by Monday morning.

"We have sought details of the recipient and donor, their video recordings, and the treatment protocol. The hospital must furnish the information by 10 am on Monday," Yempalle said.

The patient, identified as Bapu Komkar, and his wife Kamini Komkar, who donated a portion of her liver, underwent surgeries on August 15. Bapu died on August 17 after his condition worsened post-surgery, while Kamini developed an infection on August 21 and later succumbed during treatment.

Family Alleges Negligence

Relatives of the couple have accused the hospital of medical negligence and demanded an inquiry. Sahyadri Hospital, in a statement, expressed condolences but maintained that the procedures followed standard medical protocols.

“We are fully cooperating with the investigation and will provide all necessary details,” the hospital said, adding that Bapu Komkar was a high-risk patient with multiple complications.

According to the hospital, Kamini initially recovered but later developed septic shock and multi-organ failure. “Despite advanced treatment, her condition could not be controlled,” the statement read.

The hospital reiterated that both the patient and the donor were thoroughly counselled about the risks before the transplant.