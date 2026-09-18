A newlywed couple from Chopra Bazar area of North Dinajpur district had a frightening experience during their honeymoon in Darjeeling after the bride was severely burnt while preparing a barbecue.

The couple was staying at a homestay in Sitong, Kurseong, where the accident took place on the night of September 13. The incident reportedly occurred due to negligence while the barbecue was being prepared.

Bride Suffers Burns In Fire

The newlywed woman suffered burns on several parts of her body after coming into contact with the fire. She was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment following the incident.

Frightening Video Goes Viral

The incident came to light on Thursday after a video of the accident went viral.

🚨 A honeymoon meant to create lifelong memories has turned into a nightmare.



Just two months after their wedding, Souvik and Nikita from North Dinajpur, West Bengal, travelled to Sittong, Darjeeling, for their honeymoon.



During a barbecue session at a homestay, a sudden… pic.twitter.com/0n83v6FwCq — Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindustan) September 18, 2026

The incident has raised questions over the use of fire during barbecues and camping activities in hilly areas. The practice of organising barbecues at hotels and homestays in the hills is reportedly growing without adequate safety arrangements or training.

Police have started investigating the incident.