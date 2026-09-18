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English NewsCitiesHoneymoon Turns Nightmare In Darjeeling As Bride Catches Fire During Barbecue, Video Goes Viral

Honeymoon Turns Nightmare In Darjeeling As Bride Catches Fire During Barbecue, Video Goes Viral

A newlywed bride was burnt while preparing a barbecue at a Darjeeling homestay during her honeymoon. The September 13 incident came to light after a video went viral, prompting a police probe.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 11:04 PM (IST)

A newlywed couple from Chopra Bazar area of North Dinajpur district had a frightening experience during their honeymoon in Darjeeling after the bride was severely burnt while preparing a barbecue.

The couple was staying at a homestay in Sitong, Kurseong, where the accident took place on the night of September 13. The incident reportedly occurred due to negligence while the barbecue was being prepared.

Bride Suffers Burns In Fire

The newlywed woman suffered burns on several parts of her body after coming into contact with the fire. She was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment following the incident.

Frightening Video Goes Viral

The incident came to light on Thursday after a video of the accident went viral.

The incident has raised questions over the use of fire during barbecues and camping activities in hilly areas. The practice of organising barbecues at hotels and homestays in the hills is reportedly growing without adequate safety arrangements or training.

Police have started investigating the incident.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 11:04 PM (IST)
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Honeymoon News Woman Burnt
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