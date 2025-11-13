Homebuyers Fraud: Jaypee Infratech's Manoj Gaur Arrested In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Manoj Gaur, Managing Director of real estate firm Jaypee Infratech Ltd, in connection with a money laundering investigation related to alleged fraud involving homebuyers, officials said on Thursday.

According to ED sources, Gaur was taken into custody under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe stems from allegations that the company and its management cheated thousands of homebuyers by diverting funds meant for housing projects.

Officials said the arrest follows a detailed investigation into financial irregularities linked to Jaypee Infratech’s stalled real estate projects, where buyers were allegedly denied possession despite making substantial payments.

Gaur is expected to be produced before a special PMLA court for remand, the officials added.