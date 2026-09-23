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English NewsCitiesHisar Panchayat Bans Love Marriages, Threatens Social Boycott: Is It Legal?

Hisar Panchayat Bans Love Marriages, Threatens Social Boycott: Is It Legal?

The resolution also stated that family members or other people who support such marriages would face similar action. A committee has also been formed to visit households and seek residents' views.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 10:24 AM (IST)

A panchayat in Haryana's Hisar district has passed a resolution opposing love marriages within the same village, declaring that couples who marry against the community's wishes could face social boycott. The resolution was passed during a meeting of village elders in Arya Nagar on Sunday, which was attended by around 1,000 villagers.

The resolution also stated that family members or other people who support such marriages would face similar action. A committee has also been formed to visit households and seek residents' views on the proposed restriction.

According to people familiar with the matter, the decision came after three such marriages were reported in recent months, involving couples from the same village. The panchayat meeting was chaired by village elder Kulwant Gosla.

Elected Panchayat Distances Itself From Decision

Arya Nagar village sarpanch Rattan Singh, who also attended the meeting, clarified that the elected panchayat had no role in passing the resolution.

He said the decision followed three recent marriages. Two of the couples belonged to different castes, while the third marriage was between members of the same caste.

A villager, Bhajan Lal, said, "We consider every girl in the village our daughter. A new trend has emerged, which we consider to be against our traditional social norms, and the entire village has united in opposition to it."

Police Assure Protection To Couples

Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain said police were keeping a close watch on the matter and that the safety of such couples would be fully ensured.

Senior Punjab and Haryana High Court lawyer Kamal Anand told Hindustan Times that adults who make decisions of their own free will have a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution to choose their life partner.

He said decisions by such panchayats calling for social boycotts have no legal validity. He also warned that those issuing such orders or intimidating people could face criminal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A village assembly or local panchayat in Haryana cannot legally impose a ban on love marriages or order the social boycott of couples.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that the right to choose one's partner is an important aspect of the right to life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. Adults have the freedom to marry a person of their choice, irrespective of caste, religion or community restrictions.

Khap-Like Community Orders Have No Legal Authority

Community gatherings or informal bodies do not have any legal or judicial authority to impose restrictions or issue diktats concerning marriages. In cases such as Shakti Vahini vs Union of India, the Supreme Court has made it clear that interference by such assemblies in marriages of consenting adults is unlawful.

Actions such as cutting off social relations with a couple or their family members, intimidating them or subjecting them to harassment can amount to violations of their rights and may attract criminal liability, depending on the circumstances.

Those Issuing Threats Can Face Action

People who organise such gatherings, issue unlawful orders, encourage intimidation or attempt to enforce such decisions can face legal action. The Supreme Court has also issued directions to authorities regarding prevention of violence and protection of couples facing threats over their choice of partner.

The fact that an elected village panchayat distances itself from such a decision does not give informal community bodies the authority to enforce restrictions on consenting adults. Any individual involved in threatening, coercing or otherwise unlawfully interfering with a couple's right to choose their partner remains subject to the law.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
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HARYANA NEWS Hisar Panchayat Love Marriage Ban
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