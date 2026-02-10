Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assam CM Himanta Files Rs 500 Crore Defamation Suit Against Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi

Assam CM files ₹500 crore defamation suit against three Congress leaders, escalating political war over alleged charges.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has initiated defamation proceedings seeking ₹500 crore in damages against senior Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi. In a statement posted on X, Sarma alleged that the Congress leaders made “false, malicious and defamatory allegations” against him during a press conference. He asserted that the era of “hit-and-run politics” is over and challenged the leaders to prove their claims in court if they have evidence.

Defamation Row Deepens Political Battle

The move comes amid escalating political confrontation between Sarma and the Congress. While the party has yet to issue an official response to the lawsuit, Gaurav Gogoi recently intensified his attack, alleging that Sarma’s remarks targeting Muslims and dragging his minor children into a controversy over alleged Pakistan links were “illegal”

SIT Claims Trigger Political Firestorm

Earlier, Sarma cited findings from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe claiming “deep links” between Gogoi, his British wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. It also referenced a viral photograph allegedly showing Gogoi at the Pakistan Embassy, linking it to broader national security concerns. The legal escalation marks a major flashpoint in Assam’s political landscape, with the high-value defamation claim likely to trigger a prolonged legal and political battle.



Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiated defamation proceedings?

Sarma has initiated defamation proceedings against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Gaurav Gogoi for allegedly making false and malicious allegations against him.

What is the amount of damages sought by Himanta Biswa Sarma?

Himanta Biswa Sarma is seeking ₹500 crore in damages as part of the defamation proceedings.

What allegations did Gaurav Gogoi make against Himanta Biswa Sarma?

Gaurav Gogoi alleged that Sarma's remarks targeting Muslims and involving his minor children in a controversy over alleged Pakistan links were illegal.

What evidence did Sarma cite regarding alleged links between Gaurav Gogoi and Pakistan?

Sarma cited findings from an SIT probe claiming deep links between Gogoi, his wife, and a Pakistani national, and referenced a viral photograph allegedly showing Gogoi at the Pakistan Embassy.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
BJP Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma CONGRESS
