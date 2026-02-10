Assam CM Himanta Files Rs 500 Crore Defamation Suit Against Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi

Defamation Row Deepens Political Battle
The move comes amid escalating political confrontation between Sarma and the Congress. While the party has yet to issue an official response to the lawsuit, Gaurav Gogoi recently intensified his attack, alleging that Sarma’s remarks targeting Muslims and dragging his minor children into a controversy over alleged Pakistan links were “illegal”
SIT Claims Trigger Political Firestorm
Earlier, Sarma cited findings from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe claiming “deep links” between Gogoi, his British wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. It also referenced a viral photograph allegedly showing Gogoi at the Pakistan Embassy, linking it to broader national security concerns. The legal escalation marks a major flashpoint in Assam’s political landscape, with the high-value defamation claim likely to trigger a prolonged legal and political battle.