Cloudburst Triggers Flooding In Himachal's Rampur, Heavy Rain Lowers Visibility In Shimla

HomeCitiesCloudburst Triggers Flooding In Himachal's Rampur, Heavy Rain Lowers Visibility In Shimla

A cloudburst in Taklech, Shimla, caused flash floods and evacuations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 09:53 AM (IST)

A cloudburst struck Taklech in Rampur, Shimla, on Wednesday night, triggering flash floods and prompting emergency evacuations along the banks of the Nogli rivulet. While no casualties have been reported so far, heavy rainfall and landslides continue to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh, disrupting normal life.

According to the India Meteorological Department, several regions of the state are expected to experience intense rainfall until August 12, raising fears of further damage.

State capital Shimla is also experiencing heavy rainfall, which has led to misty conditions forming over the tourist town. The misty conditions affected the visibility in the region owing to heavy rainfall, which brought down the temperature. 

Widespread Destruction in Low-Lying Areas

The state’s low-lying districts continue to bear the brunt of the monsoon. The Public Works Department’s (PWD) Hamirpur Division alone has reported damages worth Rs 211 crore, as confirmed by Chief Engineer Vijay Chaudhary. Roads and bridges in Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Una districts have been extensively damaged, with Una district emerging as the worst-hit, incurring losses of over Rs 70 crore, including damage to four major bridges.

Kinnaur Kailash Yatra Suspended

In light of damaged pilgrimage routes caused by persistent rain, the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra has been suspended. Authorities have safely evacuated 413 stranded pilgrims. The pilgrimage, which began on 15 July, was scheduled to conclude on 30 August.

Over 600 Roads Blocked 

Himachal Pradesh is currently grappling with 617 blocked roads, severely affecting transport and mobility. Educational institutions have been shut down, with several schools in Shimla shifting to online classes. Among the affected routes, 377 are in Mandi district, and 90 are in Kullu.

Heavy Monsoon Toll

Since the onset of the monsoon on 20 June, the state has recorded damages amounting to ₹1,852 crore. At least 108 lives have been lost, while 36 people remain missing due to rain-related incidents. The relentless downpour continues to pose a major threat to life, infrastructure, and public services.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 09:53 AM (IST)
Monsoon Shimla Heavy Rain HIMACHAL PRADESH
