Himachal Pradesh Woman Abandons Cancer-Stricken Husband, Leaves 3 Kids To Live With Lover

HomeCitiesHimachal Pradesh Woman Abandons Cancer-Stricken Husband, Leaves 3 Kids To Live With Lover

For the husband battling cancer, the situation has become even more painful. The three children are also in shock over their mother’s decision.

By : Paramanand Singh | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 10:58 AM (IST)

A mother of four children allegedly abandoned her husband, who is battling cancer, and fled with her lover in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. The police traced the woman and brought her to the station, where a different picture emerged.

The police called family members to the station and also summoned the alleged lover. When her relatives asked her to return home, the woman clearly refused. She said she wanted to spend her life with her lover and would not go back. After recording her statement, the police allowed her to leave with the man. As the woman is an adult and made the decision of her own free will, the police could not stop her forcibly.

Took The Youngest Son Along

The woman also took her youngest son with her and left behind her three other children. The decision has caused deep distress to the family, especially the three children who have been separated from their mother. The woman’s brother-in-law said her husband is suffering from cancer, and the responsibility of caring for the ailing man and the three young children has now fallen on him.

“My brother is fighting cancer, and at such a difficult time his wife left him. Now the responsibility of three children has come upon us. This is an extremely hard phase," he said.

The incident has plunged the family into grief and despair. For the husband battling cancer, the situation has become even more painful. The three children are also in shock over their mother’s decision. Family members said the woman should have considered her responsibilities but instead prioritised her personal emotions.

Woman Leaves With Lover

The woman has gone with the lover of her own volition. Legally, since she is an adult and acted willingly, the police cannot take action. However, family members said they would seek legal advice to explore possible steps regarding the children’s custody and the husband’s rights.

The case has become a subject of discussion across the region. Reactions have been mixed; some have criticised the woman’s decision, while others argue that everyone has the right to live their life as they choose. Social workers said that in such cases, children are the most affected and their welfare should be given the highest priority.

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
