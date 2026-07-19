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English NewsCitiesFlash Flood Blocks Sangla-Chitkul Road In Himachal's Kinnaur; ITBP Camp Under Threat

Flash Flood Blocks Sangla-Chitkul Road In Himachal's Kinnaur; ITBP Camp Under Threat

Authorities in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district have advised residents and tourists to avoid travel in the affected area.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Flash flood, suspected cloudburst, blocked Sangla-Chitkul road Saturday.
  • Road blocked, traffic halted; ITBP camp also faces threat.
  • Travel advisories issued; no casualties reported, rainfall continues.

A flash flood triggered by a suspected cloudburst blocked the Sangla-Chitkul road in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Saturday evening, disrupting traffic after large boulders and debris were washed onto the route.

The flash flood struck around 5 PM near the ITBP camp at Mastrang (Rakchham), completely blocking the road and halting vehicular movement in both directions.

Cloudburst Suspected Behind Flood

Officials said the Graga Nala in Sangla Valley swelled suddenly, carrying a large volume of mud, rocks and boulders that buried sections of the Sangla-Chitkul road.

According to the administration, the flash flood is believed to have been triggered by a cloudburst on a higher mountain peak. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also indicated that the flooding was likely caused by a cloudburst.

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The residential complex of the ITBP camp near the affected stretch has also come under threat. Officials said the camp could face further risk if the water level in the stream rises.

The district administration said there were no reports of casualties or damage to government or private property, providing some relief despite the disruption.

Authorities said the situation was being closely monitored as rainfall continued across the region. 

Travel Advisory Issued

The administration has advised residents and tourists to avoid travelling on the Sangla-Chitkul road until conditions improve.

People have also been urged to stay away from rivers, streams, ravines and landslide-prone areas, and to undertake travel only if absolutely necessary.

With rain forecast over the next few days, officials have appealed to the public to follow advisories and avoid areas vulnerable to floods and landslides.

The Shimla Met Office has issued a red alert, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rains for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for Monday (July 20) and Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for Tuesday (July 21).

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district?

A flash flood, triggered by a suspected cloudburst, blocked the Sangla-Chitkul road on Saturday evening. This disrupted traffic as large boulders and debris were washed onto the route.

What is believed to have caused the flash flood?

Officials and the IMD suspect the flood was triggered by a cloudburst on a higher mountain peak. The Graga Nala in Sangla Valley suddenly swelled, carrying mud and rocks.

Were there any casualties or damage reported?

The district administration confirmed there were no reports of casualties or damage to government or private property. However, an ITBP camp's residential complex is under threat.

What travel advisory has been issued for the area?

Residents and tourists are advised to avoid the Sangla-Chitkul road and stay away from rivers and landslide-prone areas. Travel should only be undertaken if absolutely necessary.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kinnaur Sangla Chitkul Himachal Weather HIMACHAL PRADESH
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