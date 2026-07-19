Flash Flood Blocks Sangla-Chitkul Road In Himachal's Kinnaur; ITBP Camp Under Threat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flash flood, suspected cloudburst, blocked Sangla-Chitkul road Saturday.

Road blocked, traffic halted; ITBP camp also faces threat.

Travel advisories issued; no casualties reported, rainfall continues.

A flash flood triggered by a suspected cloudburst blocked the Sangla-Chitkul road in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Saturday evening, disrupting traffic after large boulders and debris were washed onto the route.

The flash flood struck around 5 PM near the ITBP camp at Mastrang (Rakchham), completely blocking the road and halting vehicular movement in both directions.

Cloudburst Suspected Behind Flood

Officials said the Graga Nala in Sangla Valley swelled suddenly, carrying a large volume of mud, rocks and boulders that buried sections of the Sangla-Chitkul road.

According to the administration, the flash flood is believed to have been triggered by a cloudburst on a higher mountain peak. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also indicated that the flooding was likely caused by a cloudburst.

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The residential complex of the ITBP camp near the affected stretch has also come under threat. Officials said the camp could face further risk if the water level in the stream rises.

The district administration said there were no reports of casualties or damage to government or private property, providing some relief despite the disruption.

Authorities said the situation was being closely monitored as rainfall continued across the region.

Travel Advisory Issued

The administration has advised residents and tourists to avoid travelling on the Sangla-Chitkul road until conditions improve.

People have also been urged to stay away from rivers, streams, ravines and landslide-prone areas, and to undertake travel only if absolutely necessary.

With rain forecast over the next few days, officials have appealed to the public to follow advisories and avoid areas vulnerable to floods and landslides.

The Shimla Met Office has issued a red alert, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rains for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for Monday (July 20) and Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for Tuesday (July 21).

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