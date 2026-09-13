High Court Tough On Mumbai Airport Mosque, Questions Raised Over Lack Of Action

Questions have once again been raised over the alleged illegal mosque located near Mumbai airport. The matter is linked to an order of the Bombay High Court, in which the court had spoken about removing a structure resembling a mosque/madrasa built in the taxi parking zone of Terminal 1 of the airport. The order was passed during the hearing of Petition No. 2960/2026 on March 5.

According to the details provided, the High Court made it clear in its judgment that such a structure cannot be accepted in a sensitive area like Mumbai airport. The court said that it was necessary and appropriate to demolish the mosque-madrasa-like structure built in the taxi parking zone.

Court's Strong Remarks

Following the High Court's order, questions are now being raised as to why, if such a structure was considered necessary to be removed in the case of Terminal 1, no action has been taken so far regarding the alleged illegal mosque located near Terminal 2.

It is alleged that a mosque has been built over an area of around 3,000 square feet near Mumbai airport's Terminal 2. It is being described as an allegedly illegal construction. Questions are also being raised over the role of MIAL, Mumbai Police, BMC and MMRDA in the matter.

There are now demands for action against the alleged illegal mosque built near Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport. The question is that when the High Court has made its position clear regarding such structures in the airport area, what further steps will the concerned agencies take in this matter?

At present, the matter is expected to be taken up further over the demand to remove the alleged illegal mosque, spread over around 3,000 square feet, near Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport.