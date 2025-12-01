High Court To Review Punjab Government’s Decision To Revoke Amritpal Singh’s Parole

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought documents from the AAP government in Punjab regarding the cancellation of Khalistan-leaning MP Amritpal Singh’s parole. The state government had revoked his parole citing law and order concerns, following the High Court’s earlier directions. Amritpal has now filed a fresh petition challenging the decision. The MP had sought permission to attend the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The matter has triggered a legal and constitutional debate on parliamentary participation, parole rights and existing restrictions under the National Security Act.

HC Seeks Documents From Punjab Government

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Punjab government to submit the documents on the basis of which Amritpal Singh’s parole was cancelled. The AAP government had revoked the parole on grounds of potential law and order threats.

Amritpal Singh has filed a new petition in the High Court after his parole was withdrawn. He had originally sought permission to participate in the Monsoon Session of Parliament from December 1-19.

During the hearing, the counsel for the Punjab government argued that Amritpal’s speeches could pose a threat. He is currently booked under the NSA and the state said there is no arrangement to send him to Parliament.

Amritpal’s lawyer argued, “We are not being allowed to be physically present in Parliament. Therefore, we should be permitted to participate in the session virtually.”

Responding to this, the Centre’s counsel Satyapal Jain said, “There is no such procedure to participate in Parliament.” The High Court then directed that all documents relied on by the Punjab government must be presented. The matter will be heard again on Monday, December 8.

As per rules, an MP can lose membership if they remain absent from sessions for 60 consecutive days without permission. A special Lok Sabha committee is also monitoring the issue. His attendance in Parliament will depend on the court proceedings.

Amritpal Singh Currently Held Under NSA

Amritpal Singh is currently detained in Dibrugarh Jail in Assam under the National Security Act. In 2024, he contested the election from jail and won the Khadoor Sahib seat by nearly 200,000 votes.