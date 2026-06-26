High Alert In Uttarakhand As Nihang Sikhs Breach Border Barricades, March Towards Hemkund Sahib

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English NewsCitiesHigh Alert In Dehradun As Nihang Sikhs Breach Uttarakhand Border Barricades, March Towards Hemkund Sahib

High Alert In Dehradun As Nihang Sikhs Breach Uttarakhand Border Barricades, March Towards Hemkund Sahib

A large group of Nihang Sikhs broke through police barricades at the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border and proceeded towards Hemkund Sahib, triggering a major security alert.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 07:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • They demand arrested members' release, before returning to Punjab.

Tension gripped the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border late Thursday after a large group of Nihang Sikhs clashed with security personnel, breached police barricades at the Kulhal checkpoint in Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar area, and continued their march towards Hemkund Sahib.

The Uttarakhand administration remained on high alert over the possible arrival of more Nihang Sikhs in the state. Heavy police deployment was made along the borders, while vehicle checking was intensified as authorities prepared for the group's entry.

District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan and Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobal personally supervised the security arrangements to ensure law and order.

Heavy Security At Border

The Kulhal-Vikasnagar border was turned into a virtual fortress, with a massive deployment of police personnel in riot gear stationed behind multiple layers of metal barricades.

Security had been tightened after Nihang organisations announced plans to march into Uttarakhand following a recent dispute at the Karnaprayag and Nagrasu gurdwaras.

The group reportedly began its journey from Mohali in Punjab. To prevent their entry, the Uttarakhand administration fortified the Kulhal outpost with extensive security measures.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pankaj Gairola said a section of the protesters managed to force their way through the barricades.

"We are trying to maintain the law and order situation under control," Gairola told PTI.

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Barricades Breached After Talks Fail

Senior district administration and police officials, including the local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Tahsildar, reached the border to hold discussions with the protesters. However, the negotiations failed to produce any breakthrough.

As police attempted to stop the march at the Kulhal border, a confrontation erupted. Several Nihang Sikhs, dressed in traditional blue attire and carrying swords, rods and other sharp-edged weapons, used physical force to dismantle the barricades before moving ahead.

The protesters insisted they would not return to Punjab until four Nihang members arrested in connection with the Karnaprayag incident were released.

A representative of the group told reporters that the Nihangs intended to undertake their pilgrimage peacefully.

"We intend to resolve the dispute with locals through a compromise rather than conflict," he said, adding that senior police officers had assured them that bail for the arrested Nihang members would be processed within the next few days.

The group maintained it would remain in Uttarakhand until the detained members were released and could accompany them back to Punjab.

Background To The Dispute

The current standoff stems from an incident on June 16 in Karnaprayag, where a minor altercation between local residents and another group of Nihang Sikhs escalated into violence.

Police alleged that the Nihangs brandished swords during the clash, leaving several local residents injured. One Nihang Sikh was also hurt.

Following the incident, police registered a case and arrested four Nihang Sikhs. A section of the Sikh community later accused the administration of taking one-sided action.

(With inputs from PTI)

Before You Go

Ujjain Muharram Video: Car Blast Stunt During Procession Triggers Safety Questions

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the demands of the protesting Nihang Sikhs?

The protesters demand the release of four Nihang members arrested in connection with the Karnaprayag incident. They insist they will remain in Uttarakhand until the detained members are released and can accompany them back to Punjab.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 07:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nihang Sikh Uttarakhand
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