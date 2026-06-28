A key bridge in Sikkim's Dzongu region was washed away following heavy overnight rainfall. This disrupted road connectivity along the stretch.
Explorer
Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc In Sikkim; Key Bridge Washed Away In Dzongu, Road Connectivity Hit
Heavy rain washed away a Bailey bridge in Sikkim's Dzongu, disrupting connectivity and damaging parts of South Sikkim. Officials are assessing the damage; no casualties have been reported.
- Rainfall washed away a bridge in Sikkim's Dzongu region.
- This disrupted road connectivity; officials are assessing damage.
- Other areas also sustained damage; no injuries reported yet.
Sikkim Rain Alert:
Before You Go
NEWS ALERT: Claims of US–Iran Military Escalation Surge Amid Reports of Attacks and Counterstrikes
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the primary incident reported in Sikkim?
Which specific bridge was affected by the rainfall?
The Bailey bridge over the Phee Khola on the Phidang–Sankalang route was swept away. This happened in Sikkim's Dzongu region.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc In Sikkim; Key Bridge Washed Away In Dzongu
Cities
Five Of Family Killed As Speeding Car Rams Truck On Maharashtra's Samruddhi Expressway
Cities
Two Delhi Tourists Swept Away While Bathing In Ganga In Rishikesh
Cities
Rahul Gandhi 'Missing' Posters Surface In Lutyens' Delhi, Days After BJP's 'Vacation Mode' Jibe
Advertisement
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion