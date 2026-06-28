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English NewsCitiesHeavy Rain Wreaks Havoc In Sikkim; Key Bridge Washed Away In Dzongu, Road Connectivity Hit

Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc In Sikkim; Key Bridge Washed Away In Dzongu, Road Connectivity Hit

Heavy rain washed away a Bailey bridge in Sikkim's Dzongu, disrupting connectivity and damaging parts of South Sikkim. Officials are assessing the damage; no casualties have been reported.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rainfall washed away a bridge in Sikkim's Dzongu region.
  • This disrupted road connectivity; officials are assessing damage.
  • Other areas also sustained damage; no injuries reported yet.

Sikkim Rain Alert:

A key bridge in Sikkim's Dzongu region was washed away following heavy overnight rainfall, disrupting road connectivity, officials said on Sunday.

The Bailey bridge over the Phee Khola on the Phidang–Sankalang route was swept away late Saturday night after incessant rain, cutting off movement along the stretch, PTI news agency reported.

Senior officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Mangan and local panchayat representatives, have reached the site to assess the damage.

"A detailed inspection is underway," an official said.

Continuous rainfall has also caused extensive damage in the Upper Kaw Khola area of Lingee in South Sikkim, the official added.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), one or two places in Sikkim received heavy to very heavy rainfall, while most parts of the Himalayan state witnessed light to moderate showers during the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday.

Despite the widespread damage, no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, officials said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the primary incident reported in Sikkim?

A key bridge in Sikkim's Dzongu region was washed away following heavy overnight rainfall. This disrupted road connectivity along the stretch.

Which specific bridge was affected by the rainfall?

The Bailey bridge over the Phee Khola on the Phidang–Sankalang route was swept away. This happened in Sikkim's Dzongu region.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rain Bridge Sikkim IMD Sikkim Rain Alert
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