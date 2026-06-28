Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc In Sikkim; Key Bridge Washed Away In Dzongu, Road Connectivity Hit

A key bridge in Sikkim's Dzongu region was washed away following heavy overnight rainfall, disrupting road connectivity, officials said on Sunday.

The Bailey bridge over the Phee Khola on the Phidang–Sankalang route was swept away late Saturday night after incessant rain, cutting off movement along the stretch, PTI news agency reported.

Senior officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Mangan and local panchayat representatives, have reached the site to assess the damage.

"A detailed inspection is underway," an official said.

Continuous rainfall has also caused extensive damage in the Upper Kaw Khola area of Lingee in South Sikkim, the official added.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), one or two places in Sikkim received heavy to very heavy rainfall, while most parts of the Himalayan state witnessed light to moderate showers during the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday.

Despite the widespread damage, no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, officials said.