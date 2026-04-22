Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHeatwave To Grip North India; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi, Warns Temperatures May Touch 44°C

Heatwave To Grip North India; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi, Warns Temperatures May Touch 44°C

IMD issued a heatwave alert across North, Central and East India. Delhi under yellow alert as temperatures may reach 44°C. Health advisory issued amid rising risk of heat-related illnesses.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India Meteorological Department forecasts heatwave conditions across Northwest, Central, and East India.
  • Delhi expects temperatures up to 44°C with a yellow alert issued.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for several parts of Northwest, Central and East India, warning of rising temperatures and increased health risks over the coming days.

According to the forecast, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on April 24 and 25. Similar conditions are expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal over the next few days.

Yellow Alert Issued

Hot and humid weather is also expected to prevail in coastal and southern regions, including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and coastal Karnataka. Meanwhile, warm night conditions are likely in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Odisha and coastal western regions, as per the statement released by IMD.

For Delhi, the IMD has forecast mainly clear skies with heatwave conditions at isolated places on April 24. New Delhi is likely to witness heatwave conditions from Wednesday to Friday, with the mercury expected to soar to around 44 degrees Celsius in several parts of the national capital. In view of the situation, IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi for the day, warning of a possible heat wave.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 42°C and 44°C, significantly above normal, while minimum temperatures may hover between 22°C and 24°C. Winds are likely to remain light, predominantly from the west.

Health Advisory Issued

The IMD has cautioned that high temperatures may lead to heat-related illnesses, especially among vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly and those with chronic conditions. People are advised to avoid prolonged sun exposure, stay hydrated, and consume fluids like ORS, lemon water and buttermilk.

Impact on Agriculture

The weather agency has also issued agromet advisories, urging farmers across affected states to adopt measures such as light irrigation, mulching and use of shade nets to protect crops and maintain soil moisture amid the intense heat.

Authorities have urged residents to take precautions as temperatures continue to rise, with the possibility of prolonged heatwave conditions in several regions.

Related Video

ECONOMY: $120 Oil and Global Food Shortages—Why the London Talks Are a "Must-Win"

Frequently Asked Questions

Which regions in India are expected to experience heatwave conditions?

Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 22 Apr 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Temperature Delhi Weather Heatwave In North India Heatwave In Delhi Health Advisory IMD Issues Yellow Alert Yellow Alert For Delhi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Heatwave To Grip North India; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi, Warns Temperatures May Touch 44°C
IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi, Warns Temperatures May Touch 44°C
Cities
Ghaziabad Encounter: Rape-Murder Accused Killed, Family Refuses To Claim Body
Ghaziabad Encounter: Rape-Murder Accused Killed, Family Refuses To Claim Body
Cities
Senior Civil Servant's Daughter Raped, Strangled With Phone Charger In Delhi; Ex-Help Suspected
Senior Civil Servant's Daughter Raped, Strangled With Phone Charger In Delhi
Cities
Delhi Heatwave Alert: Mercury To Hit 43°C, IMD Issues Yellow Warning; AQI Turns Poor
Delhi Heatwave Alert: Mercury To Hit 43°C, IMD Issues Yellow Warning; AQI Turns Poor
Advertisement

Videos

ECONOMY: $120 Oil and Global Food Shortages—Why the London Talks Are a
Breaking News: Trump’s
STRATEGY: Hit-and-Run at Sea—How Iran's
Middle East conflict: Trump’s Ceasefire Extension Triggered by Iran’s Strategic
Breaking News: Iran Sets Hard Precondition at UN—Lifting of Naval Blockade Required for Future Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Region Where War Never Really Ends
Opinion
Embed widget