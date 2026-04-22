IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Delhi, Warns Temperatures May Touch 44°C

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India Meteorological Department forecasts heatwave conditions across Northwest, Central, and East India.

Delhi expects temperatures up to 44°C with a yellow alert issued.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for several parts of Northwest, Central and East India, warning of rising temperatures and increased health risks over the coming days.

According to the forecast, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on April 24 and 25. Similar conditions are expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal over the next few days.

Yellow Alert Issued

Hot and humid weather is also expected to prevail in coastal and southern regions, including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and coastal Karnataka. Meanwhile, warm night conditions are likely in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Odisha and coastal western regions, as per the statement released by IMD.

For Delhi, the IMD has forecast mainly clear skies with heatwave conditions at isolated places on April 24. New Delhi is likely to witness heatwave conditions from Wednesday to Friday, with the mercury expected to soar to around 44 degrees Celsius in several parts of the national capital. In view of the situation, IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi for the day, warning of a possible heat wave.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 42°C and 44°C, significantly above normal, while minimum temperatures may hover between 22°C and 24°C. Winds are likely to remain light, predominantly from the west.

Health Advisory Issued

The IMD has cautioned that high temperatures may lead to heat-related illnesses, especially among vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly and those with chronic conditions. People are advised to avoid prolonged sun exposure, stay hydrated, and consume fluids like ORS, lemon water and buttermilk.

Impact on Agriculture

The weather agency has also issued agromet advisories, urging farmers across affected states to adopt measures such as light irrigation, mulching and use of shade nets to protect crops and maintain soil moisture amid the intense heat.

Authorities have urged residents to take precautions as temperatures continue to rise, with the possibility of prolonged heatwave conditions in several regions.